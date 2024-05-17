Video of Rep. Robert Garcia Accusing Trump of Sleeping Goes Viral, Internet Says, 'He Wants to be Prez'

A popular X video featuring a compilation of images showing the occasions when former President Donald Trump was discovered dozing off during his criminal proceedings was recently uploaded by Congressman Robert Garcia. Trump has since then earned the monicker - 'Sleepy Don', “It's not President Biden who's not sharp. It's in fact Donald Trump, who is too tired and sleepy to stay awake through his own criminal trial, ” the Democratic party member wrote. Netizens had their own hilarious reactions to the Republican leader caught napping while on trial.

Attorney Ted Lieu was seen stating in a video on X, "Trump has fallen asleep multiple times at his own criminal trial. I think there are some physical and mental issues that should be investigated. If Trump is so weak and feeble that he can’t stay awake at his own trial, he can’t be president." @_BxtterCxp_ mocked: "The man is on the campaign trail, meeting with foreign leaders, he's the busiest guy on the planet right now. It makes sense that he'd use the kangaroo court room for rest. It's brilliant time management." @SCRCali68 said: "He was asleep while he was president too which explains how Covid got out of control."

@FARMINGDEMOCRAT chimed in: "If Trump got back the Presidency, the country would actually be safer if he slept through his entire term." @G_01234567890 reasoned: "It’s often a telltale sign of guilt when a suspect falls asleep when left alone in the interrogation room and sometimes in court. Theory is after all the stress, they mentally crash when left in a quiet room." @beaner4eva tweeted: "People fall asleep when it’s a waste of time and they have no interest in the matter. That trial is a joke." @glenn_tunes agreed: "Finally someone said this.... There has to be a couple of test's that a candidate should have to take before they were allowed to run for president in America today!! Trump would fail."

As per Huff Post, Colorado representative and Republican party member Lauren Boebert supported Trump over Garcia's allegations. “I think he’s praying,” she said. “But if he is sleeping, y’know, he certainly looks pretty while he sleeps. Maybe it’s an endearing moment of prayer, though.” “I know when I fall asleep on airplanes my mouth kinda drops open,” she added. “And y’know his mouth is kinda tight-lipped, so maybe it’s just a somber moment of thought.”

As per CNBC News, Trump was furious with reports of him nodding off during the hush money trial, “Contrary to the Fake News Media, I don’t fall asleep during the Crooked D.A.’s Witch Hunt, especially not today. I simply close my beautiful blue eyes, sometimes, listen intensely, and take it ALL in!!!” the 2024 GOP frontrunner ranted on Truth Social. Previously, his campaign retaliated after many reporters in the courtroom—including Maggie Haberman of The New York Times—reported that Trump appeared to nod asleep a few times during the first day of jury selection.

Throughout the trial, which began its tenth day on Thursday, Trump has given the impression that he is sleeping in court a number of different times. Trump's "eyes were closed for extended periods and his head at times jerked in a way consistent with sleeping," according to an NBC News.

As per Metro, Alina Habba, Trump's attorney sided her client saying, "I was not there. I find that a remarkable story at best. President Trump, you know, he reads a lot." She added, "He’s been sitting there as he’s forced to at the threat of going to jail if he’s not sitting there, for what I assume would be a very mundane day, they are going through jury selection,’ she continued. "There were a tremendous amount of emotions being heard yesterday. But no, I wasn’t there so I can’t comment on that. I find that to be a ridiculous thought though."Habba concluded, "I know him. I sat through trial after trial with him. That never happens. So President Trump is incredibly focused. If anything, he’s probably brutally bored."