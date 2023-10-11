Donald Trump Ridicules Will Hurd for Endorsing Nikki Halley, Calls Him a Failed Congressman

The upcoming 2024 presidential elections will have candidates from the left and right engaged in fierce competition with each other and amongst themselves. As of now, a series of debates, polls, and speeches are in play from both parties to decide who’d ultimately contest as a representative of the Republicans and Democrats, respectively. This would then lead to a head-to-head battle on the final election day where only one would hold the title of ‘President of the United States of America’ as per the reports from OK!

With regard to the Republicans, it appears that Will Hurd’s recent exit from the race has turned the heads of quite a few people, including former President Donald Trump. Not only did Trump comment on this move, but he also took a dig at Hurd’s support for fellow Republican Nikki Haley.

When I first entered the Republican presidential primary field in June, I knew I was a dark horse candidate with a path to victory that would contain many obstacles. But as I traveled across the country, I met so many Americans who believed in my campaign’s message of unity and… — Will Hurd (@WillHurd) October 9, 2023

Hurd recently announced his exit from the race to hopefully become the President of the State with detailed reasoning. He took to X (Twitter) on the 9th of October, officially announcing an exit. Hurd explained that when he first decided to embark on this venture, he was well aware of the hardships he’d encounter on his journey. He also made sure to highlight how touched he was by the multitude of people who supported him. “I met so many Americans who believed in my campaign's message of unity and common sense,” said Hurd.

He then continued to reveal, “Unfortunately, it has become clear to me and my team that the time has come to suspend our campaign.” Hurd mentioned that although he’s officially out of the race, he wishes nothing but the best for the nation and hopes it’ll be rewarded with a worthy leader.

That's when he briefly gushed about his ideal candidate to uphold the title of ‘President’: Nikki Haley. “I believe Ambassador Nikki Haley is the best person in the race to do that.” He said that and then proceeded to compare her actions with those of Trump. “Ambassador Haley has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy.” He then “wholeheartedly” vouched for his support for Haley as he concluded his statement.

To this, Trump had quite a response for Hurd, as he almost immediately took to Truth Social to express his thoughts on the matter in an annoyed rant. “It’s about time! Will Hurd, the failed former Congressman from the great state of Texas who decided not to run for Congress again because he did an ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE JOB (ZERO personality!), and couldn’t win, has just not decided to drop out of the 2024 Presidential Campaign where he, likewise drew ‘flies’” said Trump. He continued to add a reference to Haley as he addressed the ambassador with a nickname. “Luckily for him, he couldn’t make the Debate Stage, but went out with a bang—he endorsed Birdbrain!”

Donald Trump attacks GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley as he calls her “birdbrain” for running against him in the 2024 White House race….

Trump thinks Haley broke his trust and proved herself disloyal. That’s what they call frenemies pic.twitter.com/OEs8nFWks4 — TruthGateOfficial (@TruthGateOff) September 29, 2023

As per sources, the former president has been taking shots at Haley in recent weeks and has allegedly dubbed her by the aforementioned alias. In a social media post around late September, she quoted a few alleged claims made by Haley. “No loyalty, penalty of lies! ‘I will never run against our great President’ she said, ‘he has done an outstanding job.’ To which I responded, how nice of you to say, Nikki,’ knowing full well that her words mean nothing.” He concluded with a final jab at Haley. “She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, ‘bearing gifts.’ Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job.”

