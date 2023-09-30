Will Hurd, a former CIA officer and six-year member of the House of Representatives from Texas, has declared his bid for the presidency as a Republican candidate. In an interview, Hurd shared his reasons for running as well as his opinion on certain issues. Hurd believes that the United States at present is facing prominent generational challenges, which include issues regarding artificial intelligence, competition with China, a weak/struggling education system, and subpar civic health. He highlighted the fragility of democracy and said, "We need people that are working towards it."

As per NPR, one of the reasons behind Hurd’s presidential bid is his distress over the Republican party's struggles in recent elections. He observes that it has been almost 20 years since a Republican candidate won the popular vote at the national level. Hurd believed that the real problem lies in the party’s incapability to appeal to key demographic groups, including women with college degrees, black and brown communities, and young voters.

Hurd appeared resolute in wanting to address this issue and rebuild the 'GOP brand.' The politician also lamented the authority of what he calls the 'lunatic fringes' in today’s political scenario. He pointed out, “These are the folks that are dominating social media. These are the folks that are dominating cable news. These are the conversations that are dominating the debates we have about the future of our country. And the reason for that is simple. Only 23% of Americans vote in primaries. The other 77% — part of them are like, ‘we're sick and tired of everybody. Everybody are a bunch of morons.’”

Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate, believes a third-party candidate, possibly from the group No Labels, could win the presidency this time. While he acknowledged the potential impact a fresh candidate could have, he also contemplated the long-term impact of third-party politics and the challenge of securing 270 electoral college votes in a 2024 election. If the election goes to the House of Representatives, third-party candidates may face limited support. However, the probability of a third-party win remains uncertain, but Hurd’s point of view added a new perspective to the ever-changing political landscape.

When asked about his vote against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump during his time in the House of Representatives, Hurd cleared the speculations and his stand on impeachment. He firmly believed that impeachment should be based on a violation of the law and not used as a political tool.

Hurd’s presidential announcement comes at a crucial time: when the Republican Party is facing prominent changes and hurdles in attracting a diverse voter base. His stance on 'spiking' politics with extreme rhetoric and acknowledging the problems faced by the nation at the moment portrays his commitment to a more responsible approach towards governance. As the 2024 presidential race takes shape, Hurd's candidacy will likely contribute to the ongoing conversation within the Republican Party and the broader political landscape.

