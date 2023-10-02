When Will Hurd Confessed To His Ex-Fiancée That He Was a C.I.A. Undercover Officer

Will Hurd, a potential Republican presidential candidate and former CIA covert officer, represented Texas's 23rd congressional district in the United States from 2015 until 2021. Hurd has disclosed that his ex-fiancée was unaware of his CIA employment in his recently released book, American Reboot. As per the Guardian, the former member of the House of Representatives from Texas revealed that one evening when he returned home, he informed his fiancée that he was actually a CIA undercover agent and that they would have to relocate to Pakistan due to his work obligations.

“You know, it probably had a chilling effect on our relationship, especially when you confirm, ‘Hey babe, I actually work in the CIA and we’re going to Islamabad. Pack your bags. Great!’” Hurd recalled in a phone interview from Washington.

Also Read: Throwback to When Will Hurd Attended the Hacking Conference Def Con in 2015

The former Republican lawmaker who only got married last year at 46 said, “I dated a woman for a while when I was in Congress but being on the road, putting a hundred and so thousand miles on your car every year and having close to three-quarters of a million airline miles a year, is not conducive to a relationship unless they’re riding with you." The former agent started working for the CIA in 2000. He spent eight years fighting in the "war on terror" in places like Pakistan, India, and Afghanistan following the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington. Before entering politics and obtaining a seat in Texas' fiercely competitive 23rd congressional district, he worked to establish a cybersecurity company.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Scott Olson

As per NPR, Hurd declared his candidacy for president because he thinks the nation must address generational issues including artificial intelligence, competitiveness with China, a failing educational system, and unstable civic health.

Also Read: "We Need To Elevate Our Politics Above the ‘Lunatic Fringes’," Says Republican Presidential Candidate Will Hurd

Hurd stated during an interview with The NPR Politics Podcast that "democracy is fragile." "We need people who are putting in the effort." Hurd, who is the mixed-race son of a Black father and a White mother, reflected on his background saying, “I think it gives me an empathy and compassion for anybody who might be different in a room because I’m used to always being different. It’s to try to understand and appreciate somebody else’s perspective.” He continued, “When I was first running for Congress and crisscrossing the district, and going into communities that had never seen a Republican before, it wasn’t daunting for me because being different from the other people in the room was something I always had experience with.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Scott Eisen

Also Read: Donald Trump Is Running ‘Only to Stay Out of Prison,’ Said GOP Presidential Hopeful Will Hurd

Hurd added, “I’m not equating race and political affiliation; I’m just saying that because of the things that I had to deal with being an interracial kid, I was able to take those lessons and apply them in places. It made me more effective.” “Look, it’s nice that you write a really good book and everybody thinks you’re running for office,” he said while also concluding. “For me, if I can serve my country again, I’ll evaluate it but right now the best way to serve my country is to put some of these ideas out there and say, hey, we don’t have to accept the way we’re currently doing things and there’s a better way.”

More from Inquisitr

Presidential Hopeful Will Hurd Challenges Trump Loyalty in GOP Race: "I Will Not Sign a Blood Oath to Donald Trump"

Throwback to When Will Hurd Attended the Hacking Conference Def Con in 2015