Social Media Users Responded to a Video of Trump Defending His “Grab Them by the P*ssy” Remarks

On X, Donald Trump's video deposition from the jury in the civil battery and defamation suit against E. Jean Carroll reappeared. In the clip, the former president addressed the charges leveled against him, including the 'Access Hollywood' tape.

In response to Roberta Kaplan, Jean Carroll's lawyer, questioning him about his "Grab them by the p*ssy" remarks, he said, "Well, historically, that's true with stars." He further explained his stance, "Well, that’s what, if you look over the last million years I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately."

Here’s Donald Trump defending his ‘Grab them by the P*ssy’ comments in a taped deposition at his rape trial: “Well, historically, that’s true with stars...unforetnutly and fortunately.”



How can evangelicals support this man?

Internet audience quickly responded to the video with the caption, "How can evangelicals support this man?" and expressed their opinions on Trump's statements. One user commented on the post, "The more religious they pretend to be, the less morals they have."

Another one wrote, "What do you think? It’s a cult willing to step on landmines if Trump tells them to do it." A third user wrote, "Smug rapist justifies attacks against women by pointing out that he was just doing the same things that other stars have been doing for the last million years."

Others also defended his remarks as one wrote, "Every woman knows exactly what kind of woman this man is talking about… If you are a celebrity and a certain type of woman believes that she can get something out of it… Yes, you can grab them by the pussy. Eloquent? No. Truth? Yup."

A second one remarked, "But he’s correct. Women will throw themselves at rich men, and allow rich men to do whatever they want. Always has been, always will be." A third wrote, "He is not perfect like all of us but at least he promotes religion and defends innocent unborn while the dem left and Biden falsely pretend righteousness but advocate abortion, gender distortion and the breakdown of society."

The Republican contender for president, Trump, was caught on camera discussing his history of sexually abusing women with Access Hollywood anchor Billy Bush in 2005. This information first surfaced in 2016.

As reported by The New York Times, he said in the recording, "Yeah, that’s her. With the gold. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything."

Then the Apprentice star boasted in a 2005 discussion about 'moving on' a married lady 'like a bitch' and kissing them before they can stop him. In addition to Trump's image issues that went against both parties' expectations of what constitutes appropriate conduct for a president, the video provided testimony—from the perpetrator himself—that he was more than simply a brat.