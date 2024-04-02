Internet Reacts On Donald Trump's Easter Prayer Mishap Without Teleprompter, 'Something Something Heaven'

The internet buzzes with criticism as former President Donald Trump attempts to deliver an Easter prayer sans teleprompter, resulting in a less-than-smooth recitation. Trump's Truth Social Easter message, filled with personal grievances and political jabs, stood in stark contrast to the solemnity and reflection typically associated with the holiday. Critics seized on the moment, highlighting what they saw as a lack of sincerity and authenticity in Trump's delivery.

He gives a nearly 15-minute finale that resembles an evangelical altar call—an emotional custom that ends certain Christian services in which people come forward to vow to their savior. Trump's audience is his church, and the former president is their pastor. In a standard script, he reads from a teleprompter, "The great silent majority is rising like never before and under our leadership. We will pray to God for our strength and for our liberty. We will pray for God and we will pray with God. We are one movement, one people, one family and one glorious nation under God," as per the New York Times.

BREAKING: On Easter Sunday, Donald Trump attempts to recite the Lord’s Prayer without teleprompter. Either Trump is losing his cognitive abilities or he was never religious at all and is a faker. Retweet to ensure all Americans see. pic.twitter.com/SfbxCa5n9T — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) March 31, 2024

On Easter Sunday, the Internet erupted as Donald Trump attempted to recite the Lord’s Prayer without a teleprompter. The account @BidensWins stated, "Either Trump is losing his cognitive abilities or he was never religious at all and is a faker. Retweet to ensure all Americans see." Another commenter remarked, "Something something heaven something something …" One individual noted, "He did seem to recognize a few words in the phrase, 'the power and the glory.' Probably just because that’s all he wants." Another pointed out, "Exactly, and he's repeating their words slightly after them." Someone else added, "He couldn’t even pull off the 'amen' at the right time." Yet another remarked, "Check out his lips; he’s never recited the Lord’s Prayer in his life; he doesn’t know the words. He’s a FRAUD and a FAKER."

To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter.



May God bless and keep you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024

The former president also wrote, "HAPPY EASTER TO ALL... INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA," in an insane all-caps tirade on Truth Social. From President Joe Biden's statement on X, which read, "To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter," it was a far cry. "May God bless and keep." you. Taking advantage of Trump's statement, the Biden campaign called him “feeble and confused” and accused him of “spewing an unhinged all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself.”

In the meantime, Trump's most recent gaffe—selling Bibles for $60—continues to draw criticism. Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, also weighed in on CNN, saying that "the bible does not need Donald Trump's endorsement." SNL's cold open made fun of the attempt, as per Yahoo. This is happening as a result of Republicans criticizing Biden for recognizing Trans Visibility Day, which falls on Easter Sunday this year.