Kim Kardashian Reveals Failing ‘Baby Bar’ Exam Strengthened Bond With Daughter: "She Saw Me Fail & Cry"

Kim Kardashian is demonstrating to her daughter, North West, how despite her success, she and her mama aren't that different after all. The SKIMS founder, 42, was asked about the moment she learned she had passed the California law exam aka the "baby bar", in a recent piece for Vogue Italia. "That's one of my favorite episodes too. My daughter was there with me," Kardashian recalled.

Kardashian had passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination on her fourth attempt and had taken to Instagram at that time to reveal the happy news. "I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it," she wrote in part in her December 2021 post.

Reflecting on how her failures helped strengthen the bond with her daughter, she said, "For a long time, it was difficult for her to understand why I was studying all the time. She saw me fail and cry, she saw how I was no different than her when she was worried because of a test. But when she saw me cry from joy, I knew she understood how important that achievement was to me personally," the mogul said, per PEOPLE.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Merritt

Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West, 46, have four children together: Psalm, 4, Chicago, 5, Saint, 7, and North, 10. The reality TV actress talked out about hiding her feelings about her ex from her children in a recent episode of The Kardashians. "I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew," she said. "I would just never do that to my kids."

Kim Kardashian Says Failing the Baby Bar Helped Daughter Relate to Her: 'She Saw Me Fail and Cry' https://t.co/9uuXgQ1wuU — People (@people) July 2, 2023

Referring to their relationship's ups and downs, Kardashian claimed she spent "hours and hours of my days as the cleanup crew." Then, mom Kris Jenner emphasized that this was the main reason divorce ended up being the wisest choice. In a confessional, Kardashian added, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved, and you have a family with be so different than what you knew." Jenner said she thinks that the former couple's oldest, 10-year-old North, "is hearing something, and maybe she won't say it. That's what breaks my heart."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

However, Kardashian claimed that none of the children are aware due to a rule she enforces whenever their father makes news. "It's a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV," she said, explaining she "can't risk" them catching a news teaser. "I have to figure out a way to protect and so they still haven't seen anything, but I go into crisis mode," Kardashian admitted in the confessional. "I am the one being accused of and being blamed for so many things. And it really, really is hurtful and it sucks, but I can control how I react and I can control if I'm a mess. Then my kids will see that."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

