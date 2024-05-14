Here's What Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Posted Days Before Beyoncé’s New Album Released

Beyoncé's highly-anticipated country album Cowboy Carter resurrected longstanding rumors about Jay-Z's alleged infidelity. Fans were once again left curious about the identity of "Becky with the good hair"— the infamous mistress referenced in the lyrics of Beyoncé's groundbreaking 2016 visual album, Lemonade.

All eyes have turned to Rachel Roy, the fashion designer long suspected to be Z's mystery lover. Just days before Cowboy Carter hit streaming services worldwide, Roy took to Instagram to share a cryptic quote that immediately raised eyebrows.

"Some look to be overjoyed at every turn, every decision, every moment, others look to be annoyed at every moment, pointing out all negatives that might go wrong. Which are you?" the post read, quoting Albert Einstein. She added, "My wish today: May I look to be overjoyed with every moment. May I see the beauty in everyone and myself. May I only be around those that do the same."

Beyoncé's new album, especially her powerful cover of Dolly Parton's Jolene, had once again accused a romantic rival of trying to steal Jay-Z away from his family. "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I’m warnin’ you, don’t come for my man / Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / Don’t take the chance because you think you can," the Queen fiercely warns in the track, as per Yahoo! Life.

Roy's motivations behind her oddly-timed post remain unknown— was it a denial of rumors, an attempt to get ahead of impending drama, or simply an ill-timed philosophical reflection, fans wonder. The BeyHive was however not very keen on giving her the benefit of the doubt. The affair allegations trace back to the infamous 2014 Met Gala elevator incident.

A shocking footage emerged of Beyoncé's sister Solange violently attacking Jay-Z, allegedly over his infidelity. When Bey later sang "Becky with the good hair," many deduced she meant Roy, given the designer's former professional ties to her husband through his Rocawear clothing line.

Roy leaned into the rumors and backlash with an Instagram post at the time. The post read, "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always." She swiftly deleted the message amidst trolling from BeyHive, as per Style Caster. The damage was however done. Roy was cemented as the suspected 'Becky' in the eyes of fans worldwide.

Jay-Z would later admit to his wife's accusations, confessing unfaithfulness in his 2017 album, 4:44, while still not identifying his mistress. Now the firestorm has reignited with Cowboy Carter's charged lyrics. On the album's reimagined Jolene cover, Beyoncé defiantly warns the titular character, "I'm still a Creole banshee b*tch from Louisiana / Don't try me." Her strong words have many fans scrutinizing again who exactly she is calling out this time around.