Here's What Whoopi Goldberg Said After Forgetting to Turn Off Her Mic on ‘The View'

Unexpected moments often become the highlights of daytime talk shows, and The View is no exception. Fans of the popular ABC show were recently treated to a behind-the-scenes blunder when co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar seemingly forgot their mics were on, resulting in an unintentional on-air moment that shocked and amused viewers, per The Sun.

The incident occurred during the most recent episode of The View when co-host Sunny Hostin was promoting her forthcoming appearance at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival. As she revealed that she would be moderating a panel for Goldberg's new film Till, the atmosphere became unexpectedly lively.

Behar, known for her candid and humorous interjections, unintentionally stole the show when she exclaimed loudly, "Wait!" seemingly caught up in the excitement of the conversation and not realizing her microphone was still on. Goldberg, quick to respond to the unexpected interruption, assured viewers, "No, I'm going to be here," before laughing with her co-star.

While the on-air blunder added a sense of spontaneity to the show, some viewers expressed their surprise and, in some cases, mild dismay on social media. "Sunny almost got through all of that announcement on #TheView." "Until the closer details were muffled by a much louder conversation by Whoopi and Joy," one Twitter user noted, concluding with a reminder that "They are still forgetting their mics are always on. #HotTopics."

However, this incident was not the only topic of conversation about The View in recent days. Behar, the show's long-standing co-host, has been rumored to be leaving. In a recent interview with ET, the 79-year-old comedian joked that her continued appearance on the show was due to "money and geography."

With the addition of new cast members, fans couldn't help but wonder if there was more to the story. Ana Navarro, 50, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, 33, have recently been cast as series regulars, filling the void left by Meghan McCain's departure last year.

During the announcement, Goldberg greeted Ana Navarro, who has reportedly signed a multi-year deal as a co-host. Whoopi praised Navarro's unfiltered and humorous approach to topics. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former White House Director of Strategic Communications, expressed her appreciation for appearing on the show.

"It is such an honor to be with you ladies every day on the set. I am so proud to have found my voice. I am here to join this table and hopefully bring a different perspective," she explained. “I’m so excited about it. I’m ready for it. Thank you ladies and thank you to the whole View team," she concluded.

