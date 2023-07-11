‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown’s Fiancé David Reveals His Dating History: “Future Is Really Bright”

Fans of the TLC star, Christine Brown, have undoubtedly been curious about her fiancé, David Woolley. Woolley, for his part, is making a strong first impression. He used Instagram over the weekend to post some images of himself and his large family. Wooley also provided Christine’s fans and followers with additional details about his past relationships.

Woolley wrote in the caption of his post, “Hello! I’m sorry I have not let people know who I am yet. I have eight kids. Six are married two are single! I have ten grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family, but I consider my own!”

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Slammed for Not Spending Time With Janelle Brown’s Sons: "It’s So Sad"

The Sister Wives star met her love in late 2022, and after four months of dating, they got engaged in April. Christine hasn’t been in a relationship in the public eye since her 2021 breakup with her ex, Kody Brown, to whom she had been spiritually married for 25 years. The ex-couple has six kids together, as per Entertainment Tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Woolley (@david__woolley)

Given that half of his children prefer not to be “in the spotlight,” Woolley decided to hide their faces in his family photo to protect their privacy. He took the opportunity to discuss the suicide of his first spouse, Margaret Woolley, in 2012. He said, “I was married to their mother for 20 years when the depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad for 11 years.”

In response to questions about his dating history, he said, “Yes, I have dated since then, but never went anywhere.” The drywall business proprietor in Utah expressed his joy at being engaged to Christine, noting, “I’m excited to be with Christine. The future is bright!”

Also Read: Christine Brown Flaunts Her Weight Loss as She Embarks on a Romantic Vacation With Fiancé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Woolley (@david__woolley)

Janelle Brown, Christine’s former sister-wife, liked Woolley’s post. In recent months, Woolley has gotten to know Christine’s family. He may appear in the upcoming season of the TLC reality series, Sister Wives as the two have also been pictured with shooting crews in the background.

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Stuns in Shorts Flaunting Thinner Look in Rare Pic With Family

After making their relationship public on Valentine’s Day, Christine announced in April that she got engaged to Woolley. The reality star told PEOPLE at the time, “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day. I’ve never been in love like this before, and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it.” Building on her excitement for the upcoming wedding with her new beau, Christine added, "I'm so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw)

Christine mentioned her previous marriage to Kody a few days after announcing her engagement to Woolley. She expressed her gratitude for obtaining another opportunity at love—and marriage. Christine wrote on Instagram, “We don’t always get second chances in life; I’m blessed to have found mine. To have found my happily ever after. It’s time to plan a wedding!”

More from Inquisitr

Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Pays Nostalgic Tribute to Her Late Father With a Sweet Throwback Picture

Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown Shows Off Slim Figure Amid Marriage Troubles With Husband Kody Brown