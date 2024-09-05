Donald Trump Insists That Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is the Son of Fidel Castro

Former President Donald Trump has once again fueled the rumors of the conspiracy theory surrounding the parentage of Canadian politician and 23rd prime minister, Justin Trudeau. In his upcoming coffee table book called Save America, Trump has recycled the claims of Fidel Castro being the real father of Trudeau. According to the Daily Mail, Trudeau, who is also the leader of the Liberal Party in Canada since 2013, has already been bombarded with Trump's previous remarks when he appeared on a podcast weeks earlier.

TMZ reported that the former president first expressed his opinions on the conspiracy theory about Trudeau and Castro being related during an interview with streamer Adin Ross. Trump was asked to react to photos of famous world leaders and the pile consisted of a picture of Trudeau as well. Not only did Trump try to draw relations between Trudeau and the late Cuban revolutionary, he also made scathing remarks about the Canadian prime minister's mother, Margaret. He alleged that Margaret "slept with all of the Rolling Stones." Daily Mail also obtained an excerpt from Trump's new book that detailed the rift between the political figures of the 2 countries.

"Justin Trudeau and I got along very well, but there were natural differences in that he is very Liberal, and I, to put it mildly, am not,' Trump wrote in his book. "It will be very interesting to see how we do in the future, but first, I have to get there (back to the White House)." then he started writing further about Margaret. "His mother was beautiful and wild. In the 1970s, she would go clubbing with the Rolling Stones, but she was also somehow associated with Fidel Castro. She said he was the sexiest man I’ve ever met, and a lot of people say that Justin is his son. He swears that he isn’t, but how the hell would he know? Castro had good hair, the father didn’t. Justin has good hair, and has become a Communist just like Castro,' Trump added.

Looking back at Margaret's heydays in the 1970s, the Canadian government denied the bizarre claims of association between Margaret and Castro back in 2018, as reported by The Mirror. It was clarified that Margaret was already married to Pierre Trudeau and gave birth to Justin nine months later, in 1971 and she visited Cuba 4 years later. As for her connections with the rock and roll band, Margaret sat down with Harper's Bazaar for a 2016 interview and disclosed how she went to see Rolling Stones play a private concert in Toronto once after she split with Pierre.

"We played dice until about five in the morning, in my hotel suite," she recalled to the outlet. "Smoked some dope, talked. It was a good night, and it was my new world. But no one knew I was separated from my husband yet, and it brought a huge scandal." Margaret went on to date Hollywood actors Ryan O'Neal and Jack Nicholson and also spent a lot of time with Andy Warhol. According to the outlet, she also "frequently chaperoned Truman Capote" home. Margaret was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2000 and since then, she has devoted her time to raising awareness about mental health issues.