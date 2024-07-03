Here's Why the White House Insists 'This Reason' Is Behind Biden's Debate Debacle With Trump

The debate scrutiny refuses to die down for Joe Biden who is under immense pressure in the aftermath of his poor performance with political rival Donald Trump. The White House press secretary Karine-Jean Pierre was repeatedly asked about the 81-year-old's declining health condition. Jean Pierre explained POTUS was suffering from a "cold" that "bad night."

The Press Secretary had a tense exchange with reporters who quizzed Jean Pierre if her boss is suffering from dementia or any other debilitating illness. She responded, "We're not taking away from what you all saw or what the American people saw," acknowledging, "We understand it was a bad night. It is not uncommon for incumbents to have a bad night on their first debate, and we are going to continue to do the work that we have been doing on behalf of the American people," as per Daily Mail.

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

Americans, including some Democrats, are concerned Biden's health issues will overshadow this year's elections. More so after the debate, many supporters are respectably asking POTUS to step down from his role with integrity and let the elections take its course with a better, more healthy candidate.

However, journalists didn't accept her response when she claimed Biden was simply suffering from cold. Jean Pierre was also prepared for follow-up questions like if he had taken any medications for his cold, to which she said "No." That's not all. The media persons further pressed her to reveal if it was barely a cold or if something more serious happened him to like "disability."

Biden melts down and the White House’s next move is a Vogue cover of Jill Biden bragging about what “power feels like.”



It’s like watching a car wreck in slow motion. I can’t look away. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 1, 2024

Another reporter asked, "I think the American people need to get a yes or no answer on this: Does President Biden, at 81 years old, have Alzheimer's, any form of dementia or degenerative illness that caused these sorts of lapses?" Jean Pierre answered, "It's a no," while targeting Trump, "And I hope you're asking the other guy the same exact question."

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson reports that Jill Biden is keeping her husband away from people who would convince him to drop out, reports that Obama is bashing Biden behind the scenes



The report comes as a NYT report claims Biden’s family is telling him to stay in the race.



“Obama’s… pic.twitter.com/Q7OKnf6Ten — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 1, 2024

The Biden campaign and the White House cannot decline the fact that the Republican front-runner emerged as a clear winner of the 90-minute presidential debate. Biden seemed every bit of an 81-year-old who couldn't match the energy and vigor of Trump's arguments and exaggerations and eventually, he was escorted off the stage by his wife Jill Biden.

I no longer blame @POTUS Biden for not stepping aside. He no longer has the mental acuity to make important judgments about himself.



It is becoming increasingly clear however that the fault lies with @FLOTUS Jill Biden.



FL Jill Biden becomes irrelevant the moment her husband… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 30, 2024

Since then, the debate catastrophe has been dominating the headlines and eclipsed Trump's alleged lies. However, the 46th president of the United States is persistent and denies that he's "not fit" for a second term. Instead, in a fundraising event in Virginia, he addressed the criticism and blamed his "international travels" for the poor performance.

The White House physician, Kevin C. O'Connor, told The New York Times, that except the minor ailments like sleep apnea and peripheral neuropathy in his feet, President Biden is "fit for duty." Additionally, he said that the tests turned up "no findings which would be consistent" with Parkinson's disease.