Trump 2028 Merchandise Officially Launches—Is POTUS Going Against Constitution to Serve 3rd Term?

When Donald Trump said he wanted to serve a third term, he wasn’t joking. Ever since he has returned to the White House for his second term, he has been hinting at his desire to run and win at the 2028 presidential elections even though the Constitution doesn’t allow it.

However, it seems that Trump doesn’t want to give up so soon. It’s pretty evident with the new merchandise launched by his real estate company. The Trump Organization has listed a red hat with a bold print in white that reads ‘Trump 2028’. The hat is available for $50 on Trump Store Dot Com.

The description of the merchandise says, “The future looks bright! Rewrite the rules with the Trump 2028 high crown hat.” Trump is also promoting the new hat as ‘Made in America’ product amid the ongoing trade war with China. The website also mentions that the product is in high demand and will take 5-10 business days to process the shipping.

Even the president’s oldest son, Eric Trump, was seen sporting the new hat in his latest post while fans wondered if Donald Trump plans to run for another term.

The new merchandise has triggered the debate among fans once again. “Is this legal for a president?,” a person wrote on X. Someone else tweeted, “Might as well wear a hat that says “my IQ is 3″.”

When asked about the agenda for launching the Trump 2028 hat, Kimberly Benza, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization, said, “Because it’s amazing,” as per The New York Post.

A few weeks ago, Trump told NBC News that he wasn’t joking about running for another term. However, he added that “it is far too early to think about it.”

As per the Constitution, Trump won’t be allowed to run for the next elections after he completes his second term. The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution forbids anyone who has been elected president twice from being elected again. But Trump possibly wants to bend the rules to stay in power and his supporters stand firm behind him.

In January, Rep Andy Ogles proposed amending the 22nd Amendment to allow Trump serve a third term. His proposal read, ‘”No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.”

In his proposal, he cleverly ensured that no other living presidents, including Barack Obama, could run for the next term. The proposal, however, hasn’t made any headway in the House so far.

Meanwhile, time and again, Trump continues to bring up this topic, thus slowly feeding the idea of his return in the minds of citizens. In March, he told NBC News, that “a lot of people want me to do it.” He further added, “But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration.”