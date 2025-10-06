Donald Trump Takes Credit for Allegedly Warning About Osama bin Laden Before the 9/11 Attacks

Donald Trump‘s speech at the event marking the US Navy’s 250th anniversary is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The 79-year-old President was seen praising himself throughout the speech instead of focusing solely on the Navy’s history and accomplishments since the country’s freedom. He even went on to take some credit for flagging Osama bin Laden much before the deadly 9/11 attack that continues to haunt Americans even after over two decades.

During his speech, Trump brought back his years-old claim that he warned about the deadly terrorist before he attacked the World Trade Center, which claimed the lives of nearly 2,997 people.

Trump said, “Please remember I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago [sic] before he blew up the World Trade Center, and I said, ‘You got to watch Osama bin Laden,'” as he cited his own book, ‘The America We Deserve,’ published in 2000.

“There’s a page in there devoted to the fact that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden, and I didn’t like it, and you got to take care of him. They didn’t do it. A year later, he blew up the World Trade Center so,” the POTUS said.

Trump didn’t shy from snatching some credit as he added, “Got to take a little credit, because nobody else is going to give it to me. You know the old story: They don’t give you credit, just take it yourself.”

Trump just said a year before 9/11, he wrote in a book (he doesn’t remember the name) that he saw the name Osama bin Laden, and said someone should take care of him, but the fake news would never let him get away with it, and that if they dont give you credit to take it yourself. pic.twitter.com/4y08cJvqBw — Wednesgay Addams (@AtaraxicThey) October 5, 2025

Over the years, Donald Trump has kept reminding people about his mention of Laden in his book. However, critics argue that he often oversells what he actually said about the now-deceased terrorist.

There’s no denying the fact that Trump mentioned Osama in his book; he nowhere mentioned that the infamous founder of the terrorist group al-Qaeda should have been killed. Moreover, Osama was already under the US Intelligence’s radar and in public discourse. Therefore, his claims seem to fall flat every time he repeats them.

Trump wrote in his book, “One day we’re told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin Laden is public enemy Number One, and U.S. jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan,” Trump wrote in his book. “He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later it’s on to a new enemy and new crisis.”

Years later, Trump went on to join politics and became the 45th President of the United States in 2017.

In 2021, Trump bizarrely dismissed Osama as only having “one hit,” as he tried to boast about the terrorists killed during his administration. He said during an interview, “We took out the founder of ISIS, al-Baghdadi, and then of course Soleimani,” while adding that the Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was “bigger by many, many times” than Osama (via Daily Beast).

911 Donald Trumps Book “The America We Deserve” named Osama Bin Laden by name & predicted a Terror Attack 19 Months Before 911 Occurred “I really am convinced we’re in danger of the sort of terrorist attacks that will make the bombing of the [1993] trade center look like kids… pic.twitter.com/J6bsDIhojJ — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 11, 2023

“Osama bin Laden had one hit, and it was a bad one, in New York City, the World Trade Center. But these other two guys were monsters. They were monsters,” Trump said at that time, trying to downplay Osama’s terror and his eventual killing in 2011 under Barack Obama‘s administration.