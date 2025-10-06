“He Must Have Bone Spurs in His Brain” – Donald Trump’s 250th Navy Anniversary Speech Backfires as Critics Mock His Failing Health

Donald Trump, a.k.a. ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’, just claimed that the U.S. was too politically correct during the Vietnam War and should not have stopped fighting. What’s comical is that his alleged bone spurs diagnosis helped him avoid being drafted to fight in the war, five times.

Trump visited one of the largest naval installations on Sunday for the U.S. Navy‘s 250th anniversary, amid the ongoing government shutdown. He got to have a do-over for his failed military parade/birthday bash on the 250th U.S. Army anniversary.

Trump gave a 45-minute-long speech at the Navy anniversary in which he rambled about the Vietnam War, “The problem with Vietnam, we, you know, we stopped fighting to win. We would’ve won easily. We would’ve won Afghanistan easily. We would’ve won every war easily. But we got politically correct, let’s take it easy.”

Ironically, Trump has often claimed he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for ‘stopping wars,’ yet he now has a controversial take on one he avoided entirely.

He continued to say, “We’re not politically correct anymore, just so you understand, we win, no, we win, we don’t want to be politically correct anymore.” Critics and netizens took notice of his double standards and started mentioning how he had been in a position to draft for the war, but he never did.

At a Navy anniversary celebration, Trump declared himself the ‘best physical specimen’ among recent presidents. This claim contradicts his known health issues and questionable lifestyle choices. His doctor, Ronny Jackson, has faced skepticism over similar assessments. pic.twitter.com/4Lmh8ZCP0q — Stop The Donald (@Stop_The_Donald) October 6, 2025



Many have long alleged that his bone spur diagnosis was fake, a convenient excuse to dodge the draft. Even after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, he could have been drafted into the war, but he was suddenly diagnosed with bone spurs in his heels.

Now, at 79, Trump’s health has noticeably declined, and it’s become a hot topic online and off. From swollen ankle to rash on hands, and the onset of dementia symptoms, there have been several speculations about his health. Some rumors even went as far as claiming he had died when he disappeared from public view for several days.

The video of Trump’s speech has gone viral, and X users are coming for him. They’re mocking both his health and his bizarre, contradictory claims. One X user wrote, “Cadet Bone Spurs, who dodged Vietnam five times, now says we could’ve ‘won easy.’ Sure, Sergeant Chickenhawk — you couldn’t even win a doctor’s note without your daddy’s money. The only war you ever fought was against umbrellas and stairs.”

Another user commented, “Says Captain Bonespurs the draft dodger.” The third one added, “Donnie, have you ever wondered about the guys who had to go to Vietnam instead of you because of your ‘bone spurs’? I’m guessing not.” The jabs kept coming, “He must have bone spurs in his brain. This would explain a lot.”