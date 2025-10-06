“The Display of Strength was Absolutely Incredible” – After the D.C. Parade Flopped, Donald Trump Scores a Navy Do-Over That Finally Impresses

The U.S. Navy has managed to impress President Donald Trump during its 250th-anniversary celebration in Virginia. The president attended the parade in Norfolk with the first lady Melania Trump. The parade was a bigger success than the June event, the 20th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which happened to fall on Trump’s 79th birthday.

The Washington, D.C., army parade was a miss as it was met with harsh ‘No Kings’ protests across the country. Before the June parade, Trump declared, “Anybody who protests the military parade on Sunday will be met with very heavy force.”

However that did not stop people from protesting and the parade was a failure because of several reasons. Then there was boredom! It was recorded that Trump and Melania were seen dozing off at different times during the parade.

Melania looked tired and not interested at all in the parade. Apart from this, the celebration cost taxpayers $30 million, which is another reason people weren’t thrilled by it. The whole military parade felt like a big birthday bash for inflating Trump’s ego.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the failed parade may have pushed Trump to plan this extravagant Navy event as a personal do-over. With the Navy parade being a “shimmering spectacle with seacraft”, Trump may have finally received his birthday gift a bit late, but he’s happy.

NOW – Trump and Melania observe U.S. naval sea power demonstration in Norfolk, Virginia, commemorating the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary.@disclosetv pic.twitter.com/n2mdnOTEpZ — Lisa Lu (@LisaLu2024) October 6, 2025



He was so elated that he broke into dance moves as the crowd cheered him on. The Navy went all out, giving Trump and the first lady a personalized show with “President Donald J. Trump’ 45-47′” printed on a fighter jet.

Trump and Melania saw the military demonstration from the deck of USS George H. W. Bush super carrier. Trump was truly impressed and said, “I was just given a display with the wonderful First Lady, the likes of which I think few people have ever seen before. The display of strength was absolutely incredible.”

He saw the Navy destroyers fire missiles and shells into the Atlantic Ocean. Besides, Navy SEALs dropped from the helicopters. Trump’s speech lasted about 45 minutes, and the sailors were chanting USA. His speeches are often rambling and vague, as seen during his UN address.

Trump forgot the name of his book but mentioned Osama bin Laden, whom he had flagged earlier. Forgetting names and words has become common for Trump in recent appearances. The dementia rumors will not be getting any rest even today.

In the book, I wrote, whatever the hell the title, I can’t tell you, but I can tell you there’s a page in there devoted to the fact that I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden, and I didn’t like it, and you got to take care of him.” Furthermore he praised the former White House physician Ronny Jackson for declaring him to be the ‘healthiest’ and ‘strongest’ president.