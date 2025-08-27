The feud between Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom is reaching new height everyday. In the latest interesting update, The California Governor declared the POTUS suffers from Dementia.

President Trump had a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that stretched beyond three hours. Thirty minutes down and he took a jab at Governor ‘Newscum.’ He kept repeating the claim again that the federal government had to literally force California to ‘turn on the water’ following the wildfires tragedy earlier this year. Newsom wasn’t going to let it slide.

He took to his X account, reposted Trump’s clip, shared a screenshot of interaction to Grok. The question put to the AI-Chatbot was, “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?” The response from Grok could add more gasoline to the fire. It read, “Yes, people with dementia can repeat false statements or beliefs, a behavior often linked to memory impairments and cognitive changes.”

It further read, “This can manifest as confabulation, where they create or repeat false memories to fill gaps in recollection, or perseveration, where they fixate on a particular idea or statement.” The White House is yet to respond anything on this matter. The President has repeatedly stuck to the claims that the federal government played a major part in water supply. However, local and state officials rejected these claims altogether.

On Tuesday, the POTUS repeated the same claim he has been implying since January. “They had no water in the fire hydrants. They had no water in the sprinkler systems that people put up in their ceilings. There was no water,” he said. He further added, “So we sent hundreds of millions of gallons a day into the Pacific Ocean. They turn a valve. The valve heads out. We turned the valve back. I actually had to do it using force.”

During the wildfires on January this year, fire hydrants ran dry that’s true. However, city officials clarified the only reason was ‘tremendous demand’ and not due to any pre-existing supply issues. Trump had claimed the U.S. military entered the state “under Emergency Powers [to turn] on the water.”

Replying to Trump’s Truth Social post, the state’s Department of Water Resources said, “The military did not enter California. The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days.” As more wildfires rage on West Coast, Trump tried his best to put Newsom under pressure on Tuesday. “I’m telling Gavin Newscum by this conversation right now: turn the rest of the water on. Turn it on,” he said.

Newsom has been mimicking Trump’s silly social media strategies in recent weeks. He office makes different all caps posts on X everyday. Recently, they have started to sell Trump-inspired merchandise too. During the cabinet meeting Trump claimed, “the Republican Party is the party of common sense. We’re sharp.”

On Monday, Donald Trump raised eyebrows after claiming he once did a favor for someone named “Kristi Whitmer.” The problem is no one knows who that is. Some guessed he might have accidentally merged together Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Few were wondering if he was reaching back to Christine Whitman, who was New Jersey’s governor in the 1990s.

It wasn’t the only slip. In just the past month, Trump has called the Democratic Republic of the Congo “the Republic of Condo,” referred to the Russian city of St. Petersburg by its old Soviet name “Leningrad,” and even mixed up Kristi Noem with LPGA golfer Cristie Kerr.

Despite these flubs, on Tuesday the White House rolled out disgraced doctor Ronny Jackson, who said the president was “mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”