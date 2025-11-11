Donald Trump’s Fitness for the Presidency Is Under Question – and the Signs Are Clear

Donald Trump left everyone shell-shocked after he was spotted dozing off on live TV inside the Oval Office. The bizarre moment led to considerable questions about whether the 79-year-old was fit enough for the U.S. presidency. There are enough rumors around Trump’s declining health as it is. It was a live press conference discussing lowering prices for weight-loss drugs.

Initially, Donald Trump appeared a little uneasy in his seat and struggled to keep his eyes open, shifting continuously. With his eyes closed, it also led many to question if he was perhaps ‘resting his eyes’. Interestingly, the cameras captured him just at the moment when Dr. Mehmet Oz can be heard saying, “People can sleep again.” The video became a matter of memes and jokes on the internet, as netizens began mocking Trump. Recently, MSNBC host Symone Sanders-Townsend addressed the issue once again and questioned, “Who is actually in charge here?”

This is Donald Trump falling asleep in the Oval Office yesterday. He called Biden “sleepy joe” but he is the one passing out in front of the entire country. Sleep Don. This man is not well. Via Andrew Harnik of Getty pic.twitter.com/1PWf4rphpY — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 7, 2025

Speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, the 35-year-old underlined how Republicans’ lackadaisical response to his dozing off is further proof that such lapses are extremely common for the government. She remarked, “When I saw that, it brought up the questions again about what is the actual apparatus of this White House? Who is actually in charge here? Because that can’t be the first time the president fell asleep. You know how I know? Because they didn’t bat an eye.”

Symone supported her claims with more evidence, where Donald Trump is often seen assisted by his aides. They explain to him the contents of any order or decree that he is about to sign. She suggested how such suspicious activities raise a big question about what has actually been going on behind the closed doors of the White House. In her words, “Is this the first time you are hearing about this? Did the president sign off on this in advance? Who is signing off on the particulars of what is happening in this White House?”

Sanders claimed that the White House Deputy Chief of Staff uses ‘I’ or ‘We’ during press briefings, which is not something to be followed under the official style of addressing. She took her own example, where these media discussions made use of terms like ‘the president’ or ‘the vice president’ at the time of the events. Democratic loyalist enquired that if such a choice of words meant that the decisions made in Donald Trump’s name are not of his own and are instead of Stephen Miller’s.

Trump was caught on camera sleeping during a meeting in the Oval Office. Dozy Don has the nerve to call Biden Sleepy. He can call Biden Sleepy Joe but Joe got shit done. Trump is dozing through his presidency with no plans to help Americans unless they are rich.#DemsUnited pic.twitter.com/3vfoRqanKP — DemsUnited Gallery (@DUnitedGraphics) November 9, 2025

Sanders-Townsend then also added that the amount of scrutiny Trump is facing is far less. She alleged that if it were the fitness of ex-President Joe Biden hanging in the scales, people would have broadcast it as breaking news for straight three weeks. In her words, “These are all questions I think that deserve to be asked,” arguing that Trump is facing far less scrutiny over his fitness from the press than Joe Biden did. If Biden, now 82 years old, had dozed off during an Oval Office event, “it would be breaking news for three weeks.”

Other than the bizarre moment when Trump was spotted dozing off casually inside the Oval Office, the particular meeting for lowering the prices of obesity drugs also grabbed attention when one of the attendees dropped down and fainted on the floor. While he was immediately tended to by people around, the minor chaos and Donald Trump’s stern, unchanged facial expression left people quite disturbed over his nature. In fact, the U.S. President did not appear perplexed, as he simply stood on the dias and did not even turn once to check on the person’s health and well-being.