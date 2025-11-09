Gavin Newsom Crowns Trump ‘The Nodfather’ in Savage Meme Attack

It seems like the California Governor, Gavin Newsom, will never get tired of trolling President Trump. And this time, he has done the same again by dubbing him “The Nodfather” and has subsequently intensified the online mockery concerning Donald Trump’s health. Some photos of Trump dozing off have gone viral and have triggered tons of memes across social media. And these memes have been consistently ridiculing the president as well as also raising questions on how he actually is.

The storm of these memes reached such an extent that the White House was compelled to respond to the President’s health worries earlier this year. This primarily concerned the swollen ankles and bruised hands of Trump, along with a chronic venous insufficiency, reflecting his benign condition.