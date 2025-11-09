Gavin Newsom Crowns Trump ‘The Nodfather’ in Savage Meme Attack

It seems like the California Governor, Gavin Newsom, will never get tired of trolling President Trump. And this time, he has done the same again by dubbing him “The Nodfather” and has subsequently intensified the online mockery concerning Donald Trump’s health. Some photos of Trump dozing off have gone viral and have triggered tons of memes across social media. And these memes have been consistently ridiculing the president as well as also raising questions on how he actually is.
The storm of these memes reached such an extent that the White House was compelled to respond to the President’s health worries earlier this year. This primarily concerned the swollen ankles and bruised hands of Trump, along with a chronic venous insufficiency, reflecting his benign condition.
saw this. had to share. pic.twitter.com/zqQVrPtYO3
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 8, 2025
On the contrary, Newsom, who has become a well-known opposing personality of Donald Trump, recently posted a modified version of the “The Godfather” film poster, and captioned it as “The Nodfather” and featured Trump’s likeness as well. He took it to his X handle and said, “Saw this. had to share. However, the official source of the picture is not known yet.
The parody poster consisted of six separate photos of the President who apparently nodded off during public appearances in recent months, according to The Mirror US. More interesting is the time as the jab appearing in a period of heightened friction as well as bitter public exchanges between Newsom and Trump.
Good ..Newsom is essentially acting as ambassador for all Americans since we have no representation in the WH..this is how a strong leader of the people behaves.. pic.twitter.com/g2q1DQd9CO
— Misha2017🏳️🌈🟧🌱 Ⓥ🇺🇦🐸 (@MichelleMeach16) November 6, 2025
Not to mention that they have a long history when it comes to confrontation, with hostilities having particularly intensified since Trump sent National Guard personnel to Los Angeles in June to suppress the anti-ICE demonstrations. The city became the first in a series of Democratic-led cities where the president has either threatened or sent federal troops. Besides, this move has been going parallel alongside the mass deportation operation, which is a high focus of Trump’s administration.
This has initiated the ICE immigration raids around the country, and has led to huge criticism as well as worry among citizens. Moreover, Newsom has also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, concerning this action, and it has been still ongoing in the court. Both parties have engaged in multiple public disagreements on social media.
Gavin Newsom, who seems to be preparing for a 2028 presidential run, is consistently sharing memes that mock the President, reflecting on his immaturity. Trump’s health has given rise to continuous worry among people and has raised growing concerns about the health and age of elected officials, too.