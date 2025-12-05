Gavin Newsom’s Latest Meme Offering for ‘Dozy Don’ Trump – The “Presidential Walk of Fatigue”

Leave it to California Governor Gavin Newsom to troll President Trump for every occasion. In Gavin’s latest meme made at the expense of Trump, ‘Dozy Don’ strikes again. Gavin did a humorous spin on the Presidential Walk of Fame walkway outside the West Wing of the White House, and fused it with multiple pictures of Trump sleeping.

Presidential Walk of Fatigue pic.twitter.com/0yMVKEkyQA — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 4, 2025

The three photographs happen to be of Trump being asleep, underlined with the text “Recently, Yesterday, Today.” He took a swipe at Trump for repeatedly falling asleep publicly and wrote, “Presidential Walk of Fatigue.”

Newsom has often referred to Donald Trump as “Dozy Don” in his curation of memes shared on X. In a window of two months alone, Newsom shared multiple memes about Donald Trump dozing off. He reposted a video of a sleepy Trump and wrote, “DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH TYLENOL?” In a separate post, Newsom took a jab at Trump and captioned it, “Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching.”

DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH “TYLENOL??” https://t.co/IzSSeEqRIt — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 8, 2025

Ironically, Trump made a rather wild claim during a press briefing at the Oval Office last month. Speaking to his guest, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump said, “He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much. I think we have the same schedules. We’re thinking about our countries… We just had a president who slept more than any president. He broke every record.” The Internet was prompt to remind Trump of all his recent sleeping episodes.

Last week, Trump struggled to stay awake during a meeting at the Oval Office. Before that, he was filmed dozing off at his wife and First Lady Melania Trump’s ‘Fostering the Future’ initiative last month.

More background for those who require one. During King Charles’ 9-minute speech at Windsor Castle, in September this year, Trump was caught sleeping in a viral clip from his UK tour. Not only that, but he was also seen sleeping at the memorial of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale. Add to that list, Trump’s brief drifting chapter during a press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Shedding light on his low sleep lifestyle, Trump wrote this in his 2004 book, Think Like a Billionaire: “Don’t sleep any more than you have to. I usually sleep about four hours per night.”

Talking about the President’s sleep roster, Attorney General Pam Bondi, in an interview, revealed, “None of us can keep up with him; we always joke. I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”

Coming back to Gavin Newsom and his never-ending memes about Donald Trump. The California Governor joked about the President’s FIFA Peace Prize, which he received at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw. Newsom shared a picture of a ‘participation’ medal embossed with the text “If you had fun, you won” and added the caption “Got a close-up look at Trump’s medal” along with it.

In a recent interview, Gavin Newsom justified why he actively trolls Trump online, calling it “holding a mirror up to that madness.” Newsom added during the interview, “Quite the contrary. The whole expression was not to allow it to be normalized. It was becoming normalized – the normalization of deviancy across the spectrum of issues, but his communication – he’s dressing up as the pope, as Superman. He’s putting his face on Mt. Rushmore. It’s madness. So, I put a mirror up to that madness.”