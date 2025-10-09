‘Dozy Don is Back!’ – Gavin Newsom Brutally Roasts Donald Trump Over Allegedly Sleepy Moment at Roundtable

Social media roasting is something that has now become quite the norm between Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump. From copying Trump’s signature all capital lettered posts to calling the President out regarding various matters, Newsom never lets a single opportunity of roasting Trump go to waste.

Recently, a video of Trump seemingly trying to stay awake during a White House roundtable on Antifa on Wednesday has gone viral. Quite obviously, Newsom posted the video on X and said, “Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching.”

Honestly thought this was a still image when I first started watching https://t.co/FBJZLpfDuC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 8, 2025

Newsom’s press office then came forward and reposted the video while captioning it, “DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH TYLENOL??” The usage of all capital letters is noteworthy as it essentially mocks Trump’s own posting style.

DOZY DON IS BACK! TOO MUCH “TYLENOL??” https://t.co/IzSSeEqRIt — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 8, 2025

The situation itself is ironic since Trump has previously called Joe Biden “sleepy Joe” multiple times because of how the former President apparently appeared sleepy during important meetings. He had also commented on Biden’s mental health condition and questioned his ability to handle Presidential duties.

It is also important to note here that this is not the first time that Trump has appeared sleepy while being in important gatherings. As reported by Huff Post, “When he appeared to do so during his hush money trial, his team claimed he was just deep in concentration.”

While Newsom did have a field day out of that video, Trump’s recent public appearances have also sparked fresh concern about his health. Moreover, press secretary Karoline Leavitt has also announced that Trump will have his second yearly checkup, only within six months after the first one.

Despite the first checkup giving Trump an all-fit certificate, it is quite astonishing to see him going for another checkup within this short span of time. Trump himself had always mentioned that he was doing great, both mentally and physically. However, bruises on Trump’s hand have also become a point of concern, even though Leavitt has mentioned that those are from handshaking.

Trump’s cognitive abilities have also come under scrutiny and seem to be declining since there have been instances where he could not identify the person standing next to him while announcing their name. Moreover, he has also struggled with the pronunciation of certain words while giving speeches and often went into rambling mode when asked about specific topics.

With Newsom having another field day out of Trump’s video and netizens’ growing concern over the President’s health, it now remains to be seen how Trump’s team handles the situation and what comes in the reports of his second checkup.

It is also important to note that amid such health-related speculations, Trump announced the initial ceasefire deal that has been brokered between Israel and Gaza. The President boasted of the beginning of peaceful days in the Middle East and was thanked by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders.