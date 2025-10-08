Donald Trump Criticized for Nearly Dozing Off During Anti-Antifa Meeting

Donald Trump’s multiple blunders that he committed during a recent meeting are the only things netizens could focus on. The President raised eyebrows by almost dozing off in the middle of the roundtable meeting while somebody else was talking.

The 79-year-old gathered several of his associates to discuss the Antifa movement on Wednesday. The President has made his disdain for the group clear several times before and even labelled it as a domestic “terrorist organization.”

A video from the meeting has managed to raise eyebrows as Trump is visibly seen nodding off in the middle of somebody talking. “Trump’s mouth starts drooping as he struggles to stay awake during this antifa roundtable,” an X user wrote alongside a video of the President during the meeting.

Social media users seemed to have a field day with the clip that shows the President’s clear lack of attention during the discussion. “Someone take grandpa and put him in bed before he swallows his tongue,” one user wrote under the video.

Trump’s mouth starts drooping as he struggles to stay awake during this antifa roundtable pic.twitter.com/mw9cVsVSHz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2025

“Antifa mind tricks,” another quipped. “Wow. Such a threat he’s falling asleep from it. Really powerful stuff. How are we going to defeat the sleepy bandits,” a third joked. Another netizen joked about how the President struggles to stay up “unless the subject is him.”

“That’s how you know it’s a very serious and grave threat that donald is truly worried about,” one user added sarcastically. One user joked about how he was just “praying” and not sleeping.

At the conference, Trump, along with Pam Bondi, declared their decision to crack down on antifa. The President went on to blame the Biden administration for letting the “terrorist organisation” free.

The 79-year-old labelled the group a domestic terrorist organisation. Later, he called the group “SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER,” in a post. He also threatened that he would see to it that the people funding the organisation would be investigated.

Another moment from the meeting that the netizens just wouldn’t let the President live down was when hemispronouncedOregon. The 79-year-old was heard pronouncing it as “Ore-gon” instead of “ORE-uh-gun,” which is how it’s most commonly pronounced.

“Trump pronouncing Oregon “Orreeeguuuuuun.” Barf,” one user wrote. “Please tell Mr Trump he is pronouncing Oregon wrong. It ends with gun not gone!!!” another pointed out.