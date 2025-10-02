Fox News Guest Katie Daviscourt Shows Off Black Eye After Alleged Antifa Attack

Katie Daviscourt, a reporter for the right-leaning Post Millennial, appeared on Fox News Wednesday night with a visible shiner and a story she says is all too familiar from Portland’s protest scenes. Jesse Watters opened the video with, “Wow, that is quite a shiner. Are you all right?” Daviscourt nodded, “Oh yeah, I definitely have a black eye. That’s what it’s been like covering Portland for the past four months. Complete lawlessness.”

Daviscourt says a masked “Antifa-affiliated” demonstrator struck her in the face with a flagpole near Portland’s ICE facility, leaving the bruise under her eye. She told Watters that multiple city blocks are “completely controlled” by protesters who harass and attack perceived opponents, and she accused Portland police of refusing to step in. Watters also aired footage of the scuffle, which shows a protester waving a large flag before the confrontation.

Portland police pushed back on the idea that they did nothing. In a statement, the bureau said a “dialogue liaison officer” followed the suspect, told her she was being detained, and that the suspect fled, with the case referred to the Major Crimes Unit. The acknowledgment complicates Daviscourt’s claim that officers “refused” to act, while still underscoring that no arrest was made on the spot.

The clip spread around social media thanks to the show’s packaging and the political moment. Watters leaned into the culture-war framing, calling the assailant “trantifa” on air, while Daviscourt urged a hard federal response and praised the administration’s push to send troops to protect ICE facilities. She later told another outlet that the attacker “swung [the flagpole] like a baseball bat and directly hit my eye.”

The attack, as Daviscourt describes it, is now folded into a larger narrative the White House is advancing about left-wing protest violence and the need for federal muscle. In recent days, the administration moved to escalate its posture around ICE sites and depicted Portland as a hot zone. Local officials and civil-liberties groups counter that deploying federal forces risks inflaming tensions and muddling lines between civilian policing and national security. The policy fight is raging even as individual cases like Daviscourt’s become grist for national talking points.

What is clear from the Fox segment is how much of the debate is being shaped by short, highly charged clips. Daviscourt’s on-air black eye and her description of “complete lawlessness” dovetail with conservative media depictions of Portland as a city under siege. Progressive critics argue that such coverage cherry-picks confrontations and strips away crowd dynamics, mutual provocation, and the messy reality of street protests that swell and ebb over hours. The police account of a chase without an arrest illustrates how fast these situations can spiral and how difficult they are to resolve in real time.

As for accountability, the investigation now sits with Portland’s Major Crimes Unit, according to the department’s statement. Daviscourt says she wants her attacker identified and charged, and she has publicly criticized the city’s response. Whether the case yields an arrest, or remains another unresolved clip in an endless feed, it is already serving its second life as political content, amplified by a prime-time stage, a bruised eye, and a narrative both sides are eager to claim.