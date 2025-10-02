Jesse Watters Sparks Outrage With ‘Creepy’ Comments on Barron Trump’s Dating Life

Fox News host Jesse Watters is getting grilled by viewers for his inappropriate comments about Barron Trump’s personal life. The host was heard speculating about the teenager’s sex life on national television. The 47-year-old’s creepy comments have evoked an intense reaction from viewers, with many demanding that he be investigated.

The conversation that sparked outrage amongst viewers happened on October 1. Jesse Watters and commentator Julie Banderas discussed the President’s youngest son’s personal life during a live broadcast.

Watters was heard walking about Barron’s much-discussed dating life. The 19-year-old’s personal life has become a topic of focus ever since he enrolled at NYU’s Stern School of Business. There has been much speculation about who he is seeing, with many reports alleging that he has a girlfriend.

“He brought her back to Trump Tower. He shut the whole floor down at Trump Tower just so he could be alone,” Watters claimed on his show Jesse Watters Primetime. The commentator went on to allege that a classmate of Barron’s called him “tall and awkward.”

“But he was the thing, the guy. He had a lot of girls running after him,'” the classmate reportedly told Watters. Another one of the host’s sources told him that the teenager was a “ladies’ man,” while adding that a lot of people found him attractive.

“Imagine a guy brings you back to Trump Tower, and the whole floor is shut down,” Watters was heard repeating his previous claim. Banderas chimed in while noting that a lot of people would “criticise” Barron for what he allegedly did. “But, he obviously did for security reasons, the security needed to sweep the floor,” she added.

The inappropriate thoughts that Watters verbalised next are what got him into trouble. “But man, this guy’s got game. I mean, 6’7 and he’s got a whole floor at Trump Tower for a freakin’ date. I hope something came out of that date,” the 47-year-old was heard saying.

“I mean, I’m not gonna say what. But, like, dessert. Maybe something not too good,” he added to make matters worse. The host then noted that Barron “needs to wait.”

It didn’t take netizens too long to call the Fox News host out on social media. “Creepiest s— imaginable — two middle-aged Fox stars discussing on national television how Barron Trump is a ‘ladies man’ who has ‘got game,’ and contemplating whether he got laid on a recent date,” one user fired.

“@MELANIATRUMP can you please protect your son from his private life being exposed by the likes of @JesseBWatters and his constant perversion?” another urged.