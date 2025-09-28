“He’s Very…” – Barron Trump’s First Girlfriend Shares Three-Letter Verdict on Donald Trump’s Youngest Son

While the world has been carefully navigating every little move of Donald Trump and leaving no stone unturned for criticism, it seems his youngest son, Barron, has chosen to do the complete opposite. The young lad studying for his graduation at NYU has been off the radar and only makes the slightest public appearance alongside his parents. Raising quite the curiosity among onlookers, a recent ‘special’ insider had some choice words to say about Barron Trump, and it has seriously given everyone a peek inside the life of the 19-year-old.

By the tag ‘special,’ we are referring to his first girlfriend from high school, whose 2020 TikTok comments about Barron have resurfaced and gone viral. Additionally, one more comment from one of his former schoolmates from Oxbridge Academy, who certified him with a three-letter description of “He’s very nice”, has also left internet users intrigued. Coming back to Barron Trump‘s first girlfriend, Maddie, she did have some more interesting revelations to make about him.

According to Maddie, she was part of Barron’s class at Columbia Grammar. She dropped a video of herself dancing beside a throwback picture of them both, as she revealed that the youngest son of the U.S. President was her first boyfriend. Recalling some fond memories of their time together, Maddie mentioned, “I went to school with Barron Trump, and he was my first bf. When Trump was elected, he brought the entire class to the White House.”

Considering that Maddie’s video was entirely about her relationship with Barron Trump, the comment section was naturally filled with many questions about him, since he is so little-known in the public eye. One of the users asked if Barron was a good person, to which his first girlfriend replied, “The best”. Thereafter, Maddie went on to add that she had her first kiss with Barron and that she did not know him very well until they were in their fifth grade.

Speaking about Barron Trump, the lad has already set an impressive educational background, with a solid yearning towards business more than any other curriculum. He complted his schooling in 2021, after which his parents, Donald and Melania, sent him to attend college at NYU. He has been studying business at the Stern School of Business.

Besides academics, Barron enjoys quite the popularity among his fellows, but not because of being the son of the U.S. President. As per an insider, just like his dad, Barron too is very popular among the ladies. The source further revealed, “He’s tall and handsome. A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive – yes, even liberal people like him.”

Interestingly, it was his father, Donald Trump, who first highlighted the possibility of his youngest son being quite the achiever in sports. Speaking with former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly previously, the U.S. President added that Barron was essentially a good-looking kid who might follow in his footsteps in the arena of sports someday. Throughout his academic years, Barron has been admitted to the best of class universities and education institutions, securing the top positions in all of his scholastic areas.