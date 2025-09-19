“You Owe Him an Apology!”—Megyn Kelly’s Anti-Kimmel Rant Backfires Instantly Online

After ABC’s announcement on Wednesday marking the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an indefinite period of time because of his alleged inappropriate comments about Charlie Kirk’s murder, the internet has been full of reactions on both sides of the decision.

Kimmel didn’t as much comment on Kirk as he did on Tyler Robinson, the young man who shot the late conservative activist. He also talked about Robinson’s politics as it was already mentioned that his family was a Trump supporter. He also focused on the fact that MAGA people were trying to use Kirk’s murder in their political favor.

Commenting on the same, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Kimmel’s monologues cost him his show and also triggered Megyn Kelly, along with many other right-wing activists. She wasted no time in bashing Kimmel, claiming that he had “falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile, disgusting lie – and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at an all-time high.”

She also claimed that what Kimmel said was “intentional lie to GIN UP HATRED toward the very group of ppl suffering in the wake of our devastating loss of Charlie, and Kimmel did it willfully and even gleefully to a cheering complicit audience.”

I’m not sure who needs to hear this but Jimmy Kimmel got on the air and falsely stated as a fact that Charlie Kirk’s killer was MAGA, smearing an entire movement and Trump in particular with a vile disgusting lie – and at a time when the threat against those on the right is at an… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 18, 2025

However, her rant did not receive the kind of reception she probably expected. Netizens were quick to point out how she should apologize to Kimmel, given she was simply slandering him for no reason.

One user commented, “He didn’t say that Megyn. He said that MAGA was desperately trying to make sure the shooter wasn’t portrayed as MAGA. And he said this about Charlie’s murder. You owe him an apology.”

Another one added, “Nowhere here Jimmy Kimmel claims the shooter was MAGA. He is simply saying MAGA did everything to characterize the shooter as anything else than one of them. Which is 100% true and factual, that’s what MAGA did 24/7.”

He didn’t say that Megyn. He said that MAGA was desperately trying to make sure the shooter wasnt portrayed as MAGA. And he said this about Charlie’s murder. You owe him an apology. pic.twitter.com/yJqUxQbaru — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) September 18, 2025

A third one mentioned, “Instead of regurgitating maggot talking points, you should actually WATCH the video because what you just posted is factually untrue. Jimmy Kimmel should sue you for slander.”

One person also brought up one of Kelly’s old tweets where she had claimed that free speech was something that was always non negotiable. That person then went on to question Kelly whether it was negotiable in Kimmel’s case.

Talking about the free speech point, another user added, “Nope. It’s all selective free speech with you people/MAGA. Free speech until it’s something that hurts your feelings. Disgraceful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Wolff (@michaelwolffnyc)

Another user directly questioned Kelly’s sense of truth and reality as they posted, “You said Santa Claus was White. Really soak that in. you said. Santa. Claus. A fictional character embodied by many many many different cultures and myths over time. Was a White man. But you’re concerned. About Jimmy Kimmel “lying”. Just. Stop.”

While netizens kept bashing Kelly, President Trump was clearly quite happy with Kimmel’s show getting pulled and Colbert’s show getting canceled before that. The cancellation of the shows that specifically criticized the government hints at the troubling state of free speech in America and it remains to be seen how worse it gets.