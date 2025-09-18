Gavin Newsom Fumes Over Jimmy Kimmel’s Firing – Slams Republicans for ‘Dangerous’ Attempts to Silence Critics

Following ABC’s suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s talk program, California Governor Gavin Newsom has criticized the Trump administration for censorship “in real life.” Due to the comedian’s on-air remarks after the passing of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had threatened to revoke ABC’s broadcasting license.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! “will be pre-empted indefinitely,” ABC later declared on Wednesday. Newsom then shared a list of Republicans’ actions that he felt were concerning on his personal X account.

“Buying and controlling media platforms and firing commentators. Canceling shows,” Newsom posted. “These aren’t coincidences. It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous. The @GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time.”

Corrupt, despicable, & spineless behavior. A coordinated effort to control the media is happening before our eyes & it needs to be called out. https://t.co/vfmc0m8QHE — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 17, 2025

“Under Donald Trump’s reign, there is no such thing as free speech,” Newsom said in a brief post on X. Additionally, a post by CNN Media Analyst Brian Stelter was shared by the Governor Newsom Press Office X account, which has been making fun of Donald Trump all year.

A meme was shared by Stelter. Carr wrote him a message when he requested a statement following ABC’s confirmation that they were canceling Kimmel’s program, which featured Rainn Wilson as Dwight and Steve Carell as Michael, making hand gestures that sounded like “raising the roof.”

The Press Office account commented that Kimmel being taken off air was “Corrupt, despicable, & spineless behavior. A coordinated effort to control the media is happening before our eyes & it needs to be called out.” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also weighed in on the Kimmel cancellation, noting, “A free and democratic society cannot silence comedians because the President doesn’t like what they say.”

The Democrat continued on X, “This is an attack on free speech and cannot be allowed to stand. All elected officials need to speak up and push back on this undemocratic act.” Additionally, Pritzker stated that Kimmel’s conduct was “intimidation, clearly” during his appearance on MSNBC‘s The Briefing on Wednesday.

“They’re using the power of the government to go after businesses, to get them to do things they need or want. Here we have a comedian, I mean, this is somebody’s who’s on every night frankly he’s probably offending somebody every single night.”

In response to the Kimmel story, Jessica Tarlov, the liberal anchor of Fox News, wrote, “Free speech advocates on the right have a lot of heavy lifting to do.” Tarlov said it was “Project 2025 in full force” after sharing the video of Carr and YouTuber Benny Johnson pointing up the FCC’s threats against Kimmel.

Project 2025 in full force. https://t.co/aFGhrqszxz — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) September 17, 2025

After being yanked off the air, Kimmel left Hollywood Boulevard wearing a flannel shirt and cap and departed the show’s studio, driving off without saying anything. The show’s fans, who had been waiting in line to see it live, were disappointed by the cancellation.

Janna Blackwell, who was on holiday from Virginia, told the BBC: “You know, this is getting ridiculous and stupid. Freedom of speech. He shared his opinion and is being cancelled. To me, that is bizarre. A small protest was also held outside the studio with a sign saying “Trump must go now”.