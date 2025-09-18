After CBS, it’s the ABC Network. A few months earlier, CBS cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Even though the network cited financial difficulties, everyone knew it was because of President Donald Trump.

Now the Trump administration has gotten to the ABC Network, too. ABC has announced that it will suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! Indefinitely, and this action has placed them under fire. The network claims that they had reached this decision due to Jimmy Kimmel’s comments about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

This move has sparked a fierce reaction and debate over whether the networks are being pressured under the Donald Trump administration. This also raised concerns over the political interference in free speech, media bias and late-night comedy.

After Kirk’s death, during his monologue, Kimmel implied that MAGA had been trying to portray the kid who was accused of killing Kirk as anything other than their own. These comments drew backlash from conservative groups and affiliates.

Nexstar Media Group was among the first ones to react to these comments. Nexstar runs more than 30 ABC stations nationwide and it made the announcement that Kimmel’s statements were offensive and insensitive. It then announced that it will no longer air the show.

BREAKING: ABC broadcast affiliate Nexstar is removing Jimmy Kimmel indefinitely after he joked about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Within hours of Nexstar’s announcement, ABC confirmed that they are pulling Jimmy Kimmel Live! Off the air indefinitely. Though the network claimed that the decision was taken due to insensitive remarks by Kimmel, critics feel that ABC had crumbled under political pressure.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr then went on to praise the affiliates’ decision. He then warned networks including ABC and Disney that they could face scrutiny over the broadcast content.

Insiders have been saying that Kimmel is “absolutely livid” over ABC’s decision.

He is seeing this as an attack on creative freedom. It is being reported that he also claimed that this will also set a dangerous precedent of silencing comedians who tackle politics. It is also being reported that Kimmel is now considering his contractual options and looking to get out of the network before his current deal expires.

Critics claim that ABC has bowed down to the political pressure, especially Donald Trump who has publicly celebrated the suspension of the late night show. He is now urging other networks to take similar actions against late-night hosts whom he considers extremely hostile.

President Donald Trump is celebrating to Jimmy Kimmel getting canceled.

However, advocates of media freedom and democratic lawmakers have warned that such decisions are absolutely against the free speech rhetoric that conservatives so loudly bat for.

This will discourage networks from sowing political satire or even controversial commentary.

However, there are few people in support of the suspension who feel that ABC is simply exercising its editorial rights. They claim that Kimmel’s comments were unfounded and insensitive.

The controversy has exposed that there is a deeper rift between national broadcasters and their affiliate partners. While national broadcasters sit far off, affiliates have to deal with local advertisers and viewers.

However, the biggest question is about freedom of speech. These actions are akin to putting a muzzle over comedians and threatening them. Critics fear that if this continues, networks would avoid hosting any substantive political commentary. That will leave cable and digital media as the only venue for dissenting voices.

Rolling Stone is now confirming what we all knew happened with Jimmy Kimmel's show. According to their reporting, executives at ABC and Disney didn't think Kimmel said anything outrageous but they feared retaliation from Trump.

Even though it remains to be seen if ABC will reinstate Jimmy Kimmel Live or not, its decision to suspend shows that within one year of his presidency shows that Trump is exercising his power far more brutally than before.

It remains to be seen how the media will shield itself from political pressure.