Jimmy Kimmel Declares ‘There’s Something Wrong’ With Trump – Calls Out His Non-Adult Behavior in Hilarious Takedown

The Kimmel-Trump feud seems in no mood to scale down anytime soon. The two of them never really miss out on pulling a dig at each other. It all started when the U.S. President did a last-minute cancellation on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2015. As a result, the host dropped a sarcastic remark on the move. Speaking to Variety, he had said, “Donald Trump canceled on us last night. I don’t know what happened. We’re delighted, needless to say.”

Fast forward to now, Jimmy has cracked open yet another sarcastic remark after Trump’s elusive response of condolences for activist Charlie Kirk, who had been assassinated during his public speeches recently. Showcasing a rather unusual way of mourning, Donald Trump claimed he was holding up ‘very good’ and switched over to an entirely different topic of constructing a ballroom in the White House soon enough.

In response to Trump bragging about a ballroom, Kimmel was quick to sarcastically tag it as the fourth stage of grief for the U.S. President, which involves constructing something out of place, like a ballroom in the first place. He said, “He’s at the fourth stage of grief: Construction,” Kimmel said. “This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish.”

Later on, Kimmel did not wait a minute before pulling out another footage of one of Trump’s interviews where he ends up going off on a separate tangent of creating ballrooms, especially when asked to speak about Kirk’s assassination. The live show host targets it by saying, “There’s something wrong with him, there really is. Who thinks like that? Is it possible that he’s doing it intentionally so we can be mad about that instead of the Epstein list?”

Circling back to Trump and Kimmel’s fight, the latter took a jab at the President after his birthday sketch for Epstein’s birthday book was released. Reacting to it, Jimmy mentioned, “He did something today that he rarely does. He said nothing all day.” While neither White House nor Trump himself made any comment on the statement, Kimmel did not stop from saying that the first instinct of the U.S. President is to lie. He added, “And then his second instinct is to wrap that lie in another lie. Like a Crunchwrap Supreme.”

“Do you think he’s flirting with me? What is this?” Jimmy Kimmel is thrilled that Donald Trump can’t seem to stop bringing him up at campaign rallies—especially when it gives him a chance to relive his knockout punch from this year’s Oscars. pic.twitter.com/tfgHBdMohm — LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 25, 2024

Besides work and Trump’s professional activities, Jimmy Kimmel hasn’t stepped down from commenting on many of his personal life moments. For instance, back on the June 16 episode of his show, he took a dig at Trump’s personal life, especially his marriage to his wife, Melania. Kimmel aligned his words to Melania‘s limited appearances alongside her husband, which continually fuel rumors of discord. Kimmel claimed, “There’s sleepy Don taking it all in. That’s as close as he gets to being able to sleep with his wife, so he took the opportunity.”

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump’s cabinet meeting lovefest 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/w4tHN5hgfa — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 3, 2025

Moving on, Jimmy Kimmel recalled how Donald Trump tried to hold his wife’s hand once, but she refused. He explained, “So, it’s his birthday, and well, there’s no good reason for us to be paying to celebrate it. You’d think his wife might celebrate it, right? They’re married, and well, watch this. Look at his hand. He makes little move to lock pinkies, and uh, nope. Known as the Slovenian snub.”