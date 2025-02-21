The White House, which is one of the most iconic buildings in the world, has been serving as the official residence and the workplace of the US President for more than 200 years now. President-elect Donald Trump recently moved into the White House with his family in January this year. The 78-year-old defeated Democrat Kamala Harris in elections held on November 5.

IT HAS A NAME. IT’S THE WHITE HOUSE. “this incredible house or building or whatever you want to call it because there really is no name for it. It is special. And we keep it in tip top shape. We call it sometimes ‘tippy top’ shape.” pic.twitter.com/KMT90m0oAT — tobra (@tobraavery) April 2, 2018

The White House has six floors to accommodate its numerous occupants and employees, and it covers 18 acres. There are 132 rooms, 32 bathrooms, 412 entrances, 147 windows, 28 fireplaces, 7 stairs and 3 lifts in the old structure.

Why this iconic structure has been dubbed “The White House” is a question that is frequently asked. Although many people assume that it must be because it is white, this does not adequately explain the reasoning.

The impacts the War of 1812 had on tribes were simply devastating. Afterwards, the United States was firmly established as the preeminent power in North America, growing in size and power each passing year. With a military force at its disposal and an expanding need for land,… pic.twitter.com/ZdbxaUBSDq — History Photographed (@HistoryInPics) November 4, 2023

The War of 1812

There is a widespread misconception that the building was painted white for the very first time to cover up the marks left by the British soldiers. They had burned the White House down on August 24, 1814, almost two years after the war broke out.

The story that is often suggested is that the building was painted white to hide these marks. Even though it makes an impressive story, it is not at all true.

The color of the White House has been white color since the very beginning when the first ever President George Washington of the US selected the location for the White House in 1719. The cornerstone was actually laid that year after with its design being done by Irish-born architect James Hoban. After about eight years of construction, President John Adams and Abigail, his wife, became the first Presidential couple to move in, even though it was still unconstructed at that time.

As per the White House Historical Association, the iconic building received a lime-based whitewash in 1797 for protecting its “sandstone exterior from moisture and cracking during winter freezes.”

“The White House” was the official name given to the Executive Mansion by new President Theodore Roosevelt today 1901: pic.twitter.com/Z3E3rgHx0B — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 12, 2024

The Official Name

It’s interesting to know that there was actually no official name given to the building in the initial days. The term “White House” was used occasionally by several throughout the 19th century, besides other names being used like “President’s House” and the “Executive Mansion.”

This term was used officially on October 17, 1901, when then US President Theodore Roosevelt’s secretary George Cortelyou was the one who sent a letter to the Secretary of State John Hay. It was in Roosevelt’s direction, the official was then asked to change headings and date lines of all official documents and papers that required the president’s signature. Which changed from ‘Executive Mansion’ to ‘White House’. Since then, the official name of the US President’s residence was changed to the “White House.”

The White House has been the residence of every U.S. president since John Adams in 1800 pic.twitter.com/9RnQoN2rwu — 包养 包养学生 北京包养 上海包养 广州包养 深圳包养 金主爸爸 (@realtimehistry) July 24, 2021

There are a number of fascinating historical facts about the White House. Both free and enslaved African Americans worked to build it; although the government did not own slaves, officials did recruit them from their owners. Although he never resided there, President George Washington oversaw its construction. 570 gallons of paint are needed to cover the White House’s façade.

Up to 140 people can be served dinner in the White House kitchen, which employs five full-time chefs. US presidents have mostly worked from the Oval Office since 1909, however they previously used other parts of the White House prior to Theodore Roosevelt’s West Wing enlargement.