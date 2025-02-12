Elon Musk Caught ‘Breaking Trump’s Rules’ During White House Visit with Son X Æ A-12!

Many people think that Elon Musk has broken rules during his visit to the White House. The tech billionaire met Trump at his Oval Office with his son X Æ A-Xii (X for short) on his shoulder. Some pointed out that it was rather “unprofessional” for him to bring his kid along to such a serious press conference, while others claimed that it was, in fact, against the president’s rules.

On February 11, Trump, 78, signed an executive order to cut costs effectively, instructing federal agencies to cooperate with Musk’s Department of Government Employees (DOGE). The pair answered many important questions from the reporters. The Tesla owner, who had had 12 children with three different women, brought his son X along with him to the Oval Office. Many noticed that the kid was rather a distraction as he kept up his playfulness throughout and even seemingly wiped his boogies on the Resolute Desk.

Following this, many have called the DOGE head “unprofessional” for bringing his kid along to work. “America is a joke. Bringing a child to work during conferences is unprofessional, especially if the child speaking while you interviewed,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote. Another commented that the tech billionaire definitely has the means to hire a babysitter, noting that he should have done that rather than bring his kid in front of the global eye like that. “I will actually donate some of my taxpayer dollars so that Elon Musk can get a damn babysitter,” another person wrote.

Elon Musk is so focused on the budgets that he won’t even splurge for a babysitter! I agree with him too, we shouldn’t be sending $50 million in condoms ANYWHERE! pic.twitter.com/igDvcEzThT — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 11, 2025

Meanwhile, some people even claimed that Musk broke “Donald Trump‘s rules” by bringing his toddler to the White House. “Elon even defies all of Trump’s rules! The dress code and no kids allowed in the Oval Office,” one individual slammed the tech mogul. Another person commented that the president looked seemingly angry at the kid and even refused to look at him all night. Another group of people accused Musk of “using his kid as a prop.” While it bothered many, it is to be noted that there is actually no official rule preventing children from entering the Oval Office.

Elon even defies all of Trump’s rules! the dress code, and no kids allowed in the oval office or at work, proving once again that he is in charge and Trump is not. Musk and his 4 yr old son both interrupted Trump and Trump looked very angry and turned away from the kid. pic.twitter.com/gU35jwxuVo — Dobie! Maga debunker. (@GallihughDeb) February 12, 2025

Meanwhile, the mother of X, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is also angry at Musk. She slammed him for taking their kid to the press conference. “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh,” Grimes addressed the controversy on her social media.

X Æ A-Xii was born in May 2020 to Elon Musk and his then-girlfriend Grimes. In 2022, after four years of dating, the couple called it quits. Apart from X, they also share two other kids: daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, who is three years old, and son Techno Mechanicus, two.