White House Faces Major Backlash Over ‘Classless and Disturbing’ Valentine’s Day Instagram Post

The White House’s Instagram handle, under the Donald Trump Administration, has become a battlefield thanks to a post shared on it for Valentine’s Day. A poster that might have been shared with sarcastic intentions has managed to rub the masses the wrong way or at least that’s what the comment section seems to hint at.

To those unaware, the White House Instagram handle put out a poster featuring President Donald Trump and his border czar Tom Homan, and verses that read, “Roses are red, violets are blue. Come here illegally, and we’ll deport you.” The post’s caption read, “Happy Valentine’s Day (heart emoji).”

Though it might have been a sarcastic jibe at the illegal immigrant crisis that has always plagued America, the Internet did not take it lightly as the comment section was filled with severe backlash. “Who ever runs this page needs to be fired. This is the most ghetto thing I’ve seen on a government account,” a user wrote, while another opined, “This is such a classless and disturbing thing to be posted by the government.”

“Wow. This is unbelievably immature and beyond tacky,” another user opined. One of the highest-liked comments took jabs at his wife Melania Trump and close confidante Elon Musk‘s roots. It read, “Roses are red violets are blue your wife and boyfriend Elon, are immigrants too.”

Another user took shots at Donald Trump’s family fortune, throwing shade at the possibility of his grandfather having immigrated to America using illegal means, saying, “Rose are red, violets are blue. Your grandfather made his fortune as an illegal too!”

Alyssa Milano, an actor, seemed to amplify the voices of those who found the post or rather the current administration itself embarrassing. Her comment read, “This is a reply to say — I hope the world knows that this country is filled with beautiful, hardworking people who know that diversity is our strength. We are embarrassed by what this administration has done to make our country and the world less safe, less healthy, less lawful, less democratic and less empathetic.”

The Instagram post comes amid a mass deportation move by the Donald Trump Administration. To the uninformed, since Trump took office in 2025, the Department of Homeland Security has reportedly deported 7300 people. This includes people removed from the border and individuals removed from the interior US.

However, the deportation move has been marred with various issues such as a lack of detention space, staffing shortages, and obstacles with funding. These issues have resulted in a drop in arrests made daily, bringing the arrest count down from 800 per day in late January to 325 a day in February.

The Donald Trump Administration doesn’t seem to be fazed by this as Vice President JD Vance has revealed that they’re aiming to deport 1 million individuals within the year.