Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the Perfect Trick to Make Trump Confess to the Creepy Epstein Sketch – And It’s Hilarious!

Jimmy Kimmel took a jab at President Donald Trump since his birthday sketch for Epstein’s Birthday book is out in the open now. Kimmel said ‘He did something today that he rarely does. He said nothing all day.’

Referring to the letter, he also called it disturbing. This is true as Trump won’t leave a moment for long Truth Social rants and giving statements during interviews. So far, Trump and White House have denied any connection to the birthday book.

The creepy drawing of a woman’s body with a message for Epstein comes with a sign of Donald Trump. However, he and the white House have questioned the authenticity of the drawing. Many people believe the cryptic 2003 birthday wish for Epstein’s 50th is more telling of his involvement with Epstein than any other proof available to the public.

Jimmy Kimmel pointed out how Trump’s first instinct is to lie. He added, ‘And then his second instinct is to wrap that lie in another lie. Like a Crunchwrap Supreme.’ Kimmel shed light on a great idea: to make the president confess to his art skills.

Circulate:

Kimmel: “That is not

a birthday note; it’s a

signed confession.”

BAM. Powerful circumstantial evidence! https://t.co/SOraQ2oVlp — Carrie Freeman (@comicsdaughter) September 9, 2025

Kimmel said, ‘All you have to do is say, ‘That drawing is great, he will immediately take credit for it.’ A little flattery may go a long way in getting his confession and taking credit for the creepy doodle.

Since Trump is self-obsessed and likes to brag, he might just start bragging about that time he made a creepy drawing to send to his friend on his 50th birthday in prison. Many people have been comparing Trump’s signature on the card with his first name and have concluded he signed it despite some dissimilarities.

“That is not a birthday note. That is a signed confession,” said @jimmykimmel . “That letter is so creepy, it should have its own documentary series on Netflix.” pic.twitter.com/umgwc7sNry — Carolyn Barber, MD (@cbarbermd) September 10, 2025

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has also posted on X, confirming that it’s his signature. MAGA supporters aren’t too happy about the revelation and are calling it a fake to defame the president.

Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue also states that Trump’s attempt to deny the signature–Trump may even say it was the work of Biden’s autopen. He went on to compare the signatures from those years and revealed that they look similar.

Signatures may change over the years, but they pose some similarities. Kimmel also mentioned how this happened in 2003 and asked why anyone would frame Trump at that time. He also dragged JD Vance in his monologue, saying Trump had the sharpie not to sign but to draw his eyeliner.

Kimmel did not leave a chance to drag the press secretary, too! Karoline Leavitt, who often defends Trump, must have been five when the birthday book was made. Recently, she defended his remark on men having little fights with their wives and downplaying domestic violence.