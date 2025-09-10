Regarding Donald Trump’s purported signature on a 2003 birthday letter to convicted s– offender Jeffrey Epstein, the White House may want to take the adage, “Be careful what you wish for,” to heart.

Trump did not sign the letter, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who also stated on Tuesday that the administration is willing to have a handwriting expert examine the signature to confirm its authenticity.

When asked if the White House would consider a professional examination of the signature and sketch, Leavitt responded, “Sure, we would support that,” during Tuesday’s press briefing. Leavitt went on to say that the signature was already deemed fraudulent by three handwriting experts.

Matt Gertz of Media Matters noted that this seems to be misrepresenting a Daily Wire article on three AI research systems that analyzed the letter’s content rather than its signature. A handwriting expert who really examined the signature came to a startling conclusion in the interim.

The signature ascribed to Trump on the Epstein communication is “very much the signature he had in the 2000s,” according to graphologist Emma Bache, who spoke to Sky News. It is unquestionably Donald Trump’s.

Sorry MAGA. That’s Trump’s signature. Compare it to the one on his letter to me. You would’ve been smarter (lol) to claim it was a copy or tracing or a xerox or stolen from my letter but no… you’re not smarter. pic.twitter.com/4hfSyIVpGg — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 8, 2025

“He also has a very long horizontal stroke at the end of his name, which, ironically, is saying to people ‘keep away’ and it’s absolutely identical in pressure, in length, and formation of about every single stroke (to his current official signature),” Bache said, describing Trump’s John Hancock as “incredibly distinctive.”

Bache acknowledges that she is “not surprised he would deny” that the signature on the Epstein birthday message is Trump’s, despite her conviction that it is. “He has an awful lot to lose, but it doesn’t affect my analysis of it,” she told Skye News.

It appears to be rather close, according to those who know Trump or have corresponded with him, such as George Conway, Keith Olbermann, and Lawrence O’Donnell. “In the second week of January in 2016, I got my one and only note from Donald Trump,” O’Donnell said Monday night on MSNBC. “It was a handwritten note, and he signed it ‘Best wishes, Donald.’ Just the first name — just like the birthday letter. It was a very friendly note that I received from Donald.”