Donald Trump’s Ex Just Won’t Exit His Life – And It’s Adding Fuel to Melania Divorce Rumors

Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Marla Maples, just can’t seem to stay away from Mar-a-Lago. And it’s not doing Melania any favors when it comes to those divorce rumors.

Trump and Maples split way back in 1997, but you’d never know it. Marla still pops up at the Palm Beach estate like she owns a key to the place. During Trump’s second term, she has practically been part of the Mar-a-Lago furniture, posting photo after photo of herself on Instagram, all smiles in the gilded halls. One New Year’s Eve in 2025, she and daughter Tiffany Trump rang in the year right there at the family palace. Just a few months later, she shared another snap of herself celebrating Easter at the same spot.

Donald Trump & Marla Maples – NYC 1991 🇺🇸🖤 pic.twitter.com/wwqHdY8ovW — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) August 14, 2025

And it doesn’t stop there. Maples has even turned Mar-a-Lago into her own little business hub. Think cozy dinners, posed photos, and more than enough material to keep the rumor mill churning. Add Donald into the frame, and you can practically imagine Melania giving her husband’s ex the sharpest side-eye in Palm Beach.

Marriage expert Kimberly Miller, chief divorce educator and founder of PartWise, broke it down for The List. “It’s not unheard of for divorced exes to remain part of each other’s social or family circles, especially when they share children or have overlapping social, business, or community ties.” Still, she added a warning, “However, it can also present emotional complexities, especially when new partners or spouses are involved.”

According to Miller, Trump and Maples’ high-society lifestyle makes it even more likely that they’d stay close. “In high-profile or affluent circles, like those surrounding Mar-a-Lago, this can be even more common, as social events and networks tend to be tightly knit. For some ex-couples, a continued cordial or even friendly relationship is a sign of emotional maturity and mutual respect,” she explained.

Donald & Melania Trump on What Makes Their Marriage Different pic.twitter.com/vgO6xmJ93q — Ethan Ray (@ItsEthanRay) August 8, 2025

Of course, whether anything is actually happening between Donald and Marla isn’t the point. The optics alone are enough to make Melania uncomfortable. And, as Miller noted, Donald himself holds the cards here. “Navigating the frequent presence of an ex can be challenging. It requires open communication, mutual understanding, and clearly defined boundaries. The key lies in ensuring the current relationship feels secure and prioritized,” she said.

So, has Trump sat down with Melania to reassure her? Maybe. Maybe not. But with the steady stream of Marla sightings at Mar-a-Lago and whispers already swirling about Melania’s unhappiness, it’s not hard to believe this is one conversation the Trumps just might be avoiding.