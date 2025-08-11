Donald Trump’s Ex Marla Maples Posts Debunked Vaccine Misinformation

Marla Maples, Donald Trump’s second wife, is under fire after posting vaccine misinformation to her Instagram followers, advice experts say has already been debunked by science a long while ago.

Maples shared a post featuring claims from Dr. Peter McCullough, a cardiologist who has been a prominent voice in the anti-vaccine scene. In the post, McCullough again pushed the idea that COVID-19 vaccines are strongly linked to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Above the image, Maples added her own warning: “Please do the deep, deep research before vaccinating your children…and yourself.”

When COVID conspiracy theories were running rampant, medical professionals were quick to point out that while rare cases of myocarditis have been reported after vaccination, especially in young men, extensive studies have shown the condition is more likely to occur after a COVID-19 infection than after getting the shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly said that these vaccine-related cases are typically mild and patients recover fully with minimal treatment.

McCullough’s repeated claims about vaccine safety have been widely dismissed by the medical community. Researchers point out that his conclusions often rely on flawed data analysis or omit broader context. Public health experts warn that amplifying such claims without evidence risks fueling vaccine hesitancy, which can lead to lower immunization rates and higher vulnerability to outbreaks.

This isn’t the first time Maples, who was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999 and is the mother of Tiffany Trump, has made headlines for controversial remarks. Just weeks ago, she trended online after resurfaced comments about her personal life with Trump went viral. This latest controversy, however, touches on an issue with far-reaching public health consequences.

Vaccination has long been a divisive subject in the United States, and COVID-19 brought those divisions into sharper focus amid global lockdowns in 2020. Disinformation about vaccine safety has been linked to lower uptake in certain communities, contributing to preventable hospitalizations and deaths.

Health agencies across the globe, from the CDC to the European Medicines Agency, have reaffirmed that COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and a critical tool in preventing severe illness and death.

Maples’ post has not been removed from her Instagram, where she has nearly 150,000 followers, and she has not addressed the backlash directly. For scientists and health officials, this silence is part of the problem, leaving inaccurate claims to circulate unchecked.

“When a public figure shares information, whether it’s accurate or not, it can reach thousands instantly,” one public health expert noted. “That’s why it’s vital that the information is based on evidence, not personal opinion or debunked theories.”

Maples has built a public image centered on wellness, spirituality, and lifestyle advice. She appears to be a fan of RFK’s work, slashing vaccine funding with her Global Wellness Forum, sharing several posts applauding his work as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In a recent post, her company shared, “Thank you @seckennedy for this major step in rooting out corruption. 👏👏👏 For years, federal policy financially rewarded hospitals for reporting staff vaccination rates — a setup that incentivized compliance at the expense of patient care and informed consent.”

Maples hasn’t responded to the backlash surrounding her post.