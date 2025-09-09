Trump Credits God With His Second Term in Office

Never one to mince his words, Donald Trump has credited the Lord Almighty with his second term in office.

Rising unemployment and riots aside, it’s an exciting time to be living in America right now. In 2026, the Football World Cup rolls into town, followed by the Summer Olympics 2028. And that’s before you even mention the 250th Independence Day.

And guess who is going to be sitting in the big boss’s chair in the White House for all these events? You got it – Mr Donald Trump!

As modest as he is humble, Trump suggested on Monday that the reason he is President at this exact time in history is because god wills it!

The Daily Mail reports that when he was speaking at the Museum of the Bible earlier this week, Trump explained there was a reason he didn’t win the election in 2020, and that was because of divine intervention.

Although Trump has previously gone on record as saying that he didn’t win because there was foul play and the election was rigged in Joe Biden’s favour, it now appears he has changed his tune. The real reason he didn’t win is because God was holding him back for a second term in 2024.

“Isn’t it amazing the day God works?” Trump announced to a room of assorted faith leaders who chuckled along.

One can’t even begin to imagine why God wanted Trump around specifically for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics, and why he was willing to move mountains or at least rig votes for that to happen. Yet he is said to move in mysterious ways.

Addressing the conference, Trump explained, “’When I was president, I got the World Cup and I got the Olympics – I got them to choose us, Los Angeles. And I was very proud of it. The only problem was I wasn’t going to be president because I wouldn’t have served out, normally, my time.”

Trump explained that although losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden was a tough pill to swallow, he takes comfort in that it was merely the hand of God moving mysteriously behind the scenes to ensure that Trump was seated on the Presidential throne to oversee the events he had secured.

Traditionally, when a world leader begins to confuse the will of the electorate with the will of God, and begins to view themselves as God’s chosen representative on Earth, it doesn’t end well.

Is it providence or is it ego mania? That is the question.

To his credit, Trump has never been shy about speaking about himself and God in the same sentence. It’s almost as if pride was never one of the seven deadly sins.

In the wake of the attempted assassination at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump said, “I’m not supposed to be here. But something very special happened. It’s an act of God. God spared my life for a reason.”

Trump later added in his victory speech at Mar-a-Lago last November, “I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Such statements have led many observers to believe that Trump’s rhetoric has switched from the hustle of the borderline nihilist to the disturbing tones of the messianic.

With God, as they say, anything is possible!