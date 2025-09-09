Tiger Woods Spotted ‘Cozying Up’ to Top Democrats Amid High-Profile Romance with Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s romance is in full bloom. Earlier this year, the golf legend created headlines after making his relationship with the ex of Donald Trump Jr. public via social media. Now, he has been spotted joining forces with the Democrats. Recently, Woods opened a new golf and education center in Philadelphia, which will provide children with access to educational resources, while also providing a golf simulator, podcast room, and a recording studio.

On Monday, Tiger Woods inaugurated the program funded by his TGR Foundation by cutting the ribbon. Among the dignitaries that were in attendance for the grand opening were Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia’s mayor, Cherelle Parker. Interestingly, both the politicians are from the Democratic party, with Shapiro even being the contender to be the nominee for his party in the 2028 Presidential election.

According to a report by the Washington Post, Woods said on Monday, “I was raised: family, education, and then whatever sport I played. The opportunities that we’ve been able to create for underserved youth have been something that has been fun to be a part of, and we’re just getting started.”

His educational center would now support students from the first grade to high school. Earlier this year, the 15-time major champion explained why this project means so much to him. “It combines my passion for supporting youth through education and golf. We will provide opportunities for thousands of kids to learn, grow, and chase after their dreams for many years to come.”

Apart from his grand gesture for the young generation, what garnered more attention was his political mixing. Although Tiger Woods has significantly worked with both sides of the political spectrum, he was spotted spending an awful amount of time with Donald Trump since his second term began.

Tiger Woods, Governor Josh Shapiro, and Mayor Cherelle Parker cut the ribbon for the Smilow Woodland TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek pic.twitter.com/VQcoballMt — Ariel (@ArielSimpson16) September 8, 2025

Soon after Trump’s inauguration, the five-time Masters champion was seen playing golf with the president. Then, he also met with him regarding a deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The Republican President also commented on Woods’ relationship with his ex-daughter-in-law. “I love Tiger and I love Vanessa,” he said.

“[Donald Jr. and Vanessa] had a great relationship. I happen to think the relationship with my son was hurt very badly by the witch hunt. ‘Russia, Russia, Russia.’ All the cr– they put Don through. Vanessa and Don have a great relationship.”

Trump added, “Five great children. They broke up quite a while ago, which, to me, was very sad. Tiger actually called me a few months ago. I have a very special relationship with Tiger. He’s a fantastic guy, and he told me about it. I said, ‘Tiger, that’s good. I’m very happy for both.’ Let them both be happy. They’re both great.”

With Woods recently mixing with Shapiro, it’s hard to say whether he is truly choosing one side or staying diplomatic for the moment.