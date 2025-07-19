Wedding Bells on Mute? The Surprising Reason Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump May Stay Unwed

When people came to know that Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are a couple, they saw it as a match made in Florida golf heaven. And now, with all the dust being settled and both of them having a bright future, several people among their friend group are leaking some surprising information, which has sparked gossip among the netizens.

Primarily, they were discussing a big relationship step as an insider told the reporters – “They’re very serious. Wedding bells serious,” however, it is now being considered that Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are walking that back a bit and concerning financial reasons for supporting their trepidation.

As per information from another set of sources, both Woods and Vanessa have a lot of things from their previous divorces that will eventually make it hard to justify a wedding so soon. When Vanessa got divorced from Donald Trump Jr, she was able to get quite the hefty alimony settlement. While the official amount hasn’t been disclosed yet, sources say that the amount is approximately $75 million, and if she remarries, “it would just complicate her alimony from Donald [Trump Jr.].”

On the other hand, when Tiger Woods divorced his ex wife Elin Nordegren, she reportedly bagged $100 million as part of the divorce settlement, which can easily allow anyone to get engaged in another marriage and concerning that another friend of Wood said – “I think it would take a lot to get him to be a groom again.” However, despite all these, there still seem a few loyal friends who can root for the couple and also walk alongside them in their journey

Tiger Woods finally announces he’s dating Vanessa Trump. And says some really strange stuff about their relationship! Can’t believe this. pic.twitter.com/e9COuVdtOZ — DNP Sports (@notthefakeDNP) March 24, 2025

Friends and family are warming up to Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump

Balance is there when it comes to messiness as they both have the fair share, and at present, they still have support for their union from friends and family. Talking about Tiger Woods and his ex wife Elin Nordegren, they share a blended family which includes their son Charlie and with Vanessa also having Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

These similarities seems unique at the start of a new relationship and another thing that reinforces their relationship is that Kai seemingly approves of her mom and Woods dating. And on top of that, Woods’ unique relationship with President Donald Trump makes him as the patriarch of the family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Digest (@golfdigest)

With all these things going in between them, it seems like Vanessa and Woods would appreciate getting to know each other more outside the spotlight. Woods eventually announced his relationship with Vanessa on his Instagram handle, where he ended the post with a plea for peace and quiet, stating, “At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.”

It makes sense that the couple is much into their family drama reflecting on the chaotic circumstances, and hence they would like to take it slow and steady. Besides, as one of Woods’ friends said to the Daily Mail, “He has been with women for years and not [gotten re-married].” So, perhaps they are just settling in for a long haul instead of a quick walk down the aisle.