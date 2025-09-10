Donald Trump Met With Massive Boos After Ditching Oval Office Duty to Dine Out at D.C. Restaurant

President Donald Trump is on a roll! He’s been juggling his duties, and we can’t deny that he has done it well! Recently, he has almost done everything, from attending the U.S. Open men’s final to travelling worldwide for events, meeting leaders, and issuing threats despite massive outrage.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, during an unannounced dinner outing in Washington, D.C., Trump was met with loud boos and cheers from the crowd as he arrived at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab.

According to The Irish Star, a photo posted on social media captured Trump stepping out of his motorcade, flanked by Secret Service agents, while the crowd outside the restaurant erupted with boos. One woman even hurled abuse at him.

Trump briefly paused to speak with reporters outside the restaurant. He mentioned his recent crackdown on crime in the capital, including the deployment of federal agents and National Guard troops. Trump was proud that he turned the capital city into a “safe zone” after claiming that D.C.’s crime rates had increased over the years, a claim that had no proper factual backing.

Many media outlets have labelled his remarks as “false and untrue.” In August, around 110 Guard members were reportedly assigned to clean areas like Lafayette Square, the National Mall, and the Tidal Basin.

🚨🇺🇸 NATIONAL GUARD ARE NOW LITERALLY CLEANING UP D.C. National Guard troops were just spotted picking up trash in Lafayette Square right next to the White House. Trump gave the order himself to “re-beautify” the capital, and the Guard showed up with brooms instead of rifles.… https://t.co/XRC5sz2rRC pic.twitter.com/VO9KIlk1t5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 26, 2025

His visit to the popular seafood place came right after he was scheduled to sign a presidential proclamation at the White House. That event was delayed by over three hours without explanation, which renewed speculation about his fragile health.

As we all know, the 79-year-old has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a nerve condition due to frequent handshaking and his regular aspirin regimen, followed by the possibility of developing knock knees due to his visible gait and age. It has made the rumours about his health worse than before.

🚨MAJOR BREAKING: Donald Trump has been diagnosed with “chronic venous insufficiency” after reporting swelling in his legs and ankles. Karoline Leavitt also reported that Trump’s widely noticed bruising on hand is “caused by handshaking”and taking aspirin for the condition. pic.twitter.com/5c8wHoSTPn — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 17, 2025

Despite the Trump administration repeatedly claiming that his condition is under control and he continues to be in “good health”, people don’t seem to understand it. Consequently, his national guard crackdown has met with much hate, but he’s still adamant about doing it.

When asked about his plan to deploy National Guard troops to another American city, Donald Trump said an update will be out soon.

He added that the city’s mayor and the state’s governor “would love us to be there.” He did not name the location. He also commented on Israel’s reported strike on Hamas officials in Qatar, saying, “I’m not thrilled about it. It’s not a good situation.” Trump added that the authorities had not informed him of the attack beforehand, but would issue a complete statement the following day.

President Trump is having dinner in downtown DC with his cabinet –

Making DC Safe Again!

Washington DC is safe and clean!

What a difference a President makes! pic.twitter.com/SXPqVh8k9v — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) September 9, 2025

A few weeks ago, Donald Trump claimed that Chicago’s governor, J.B. Pritzker, was “weak and pathetic” for rejecting the idea of a National Guard presence. He warned, “We’re coming,” unless the governor moves quickly to “straighten it out, FAST.”

Still, the city famous for its deep-dish pizza could be the next in line for the deployment of federal agents and National Guard troops. In response to Trump’s public threats, Pritzker rejected the idea. “If they do that, they’ll be in court pretty quickly,” he added.