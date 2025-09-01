Governor J.B. Pritzker Issues Strong Warning to President Donald Trump Over National Guard Plans in Chicago

Tensions between Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and President Donald Trump have intensified in recent times amid the national troop release drama. During a Face the Nation interview, Governor J.B. Pritzker made a dramatic allegation: President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy National Guard troops to Chicago and other Democratic-led cities isn’t about curbing crime. Instead, Pritzker claimed, “He has other aims … to stop the elections in 2026 or even take control of them.”

This statement from the governor comes after Trump’s bold decision to deploy members of the National Guard in Washington, DC, as part of his crime-fighting initiative. They were also seen cleaning garbage last week, which sparked concerns over whether all the drama was essential.

Trump now has the National Guard picking up garbage in DC pic.twitter.com/UeUXT8wbKb — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 26, 2025

In June, Trump dispatched 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles during violent anti-ICE protests. Most had been withdrawn by July 1. Meanwhile, since Trump’s refusal to slow down on deploying members of the National Guard and speculation of running for another term, J.B. Pritzker warned that the POTUS could create a false election crisis and use troops on the ground to seize control.

As per The New York Times, the White House instantly dismissed the claim as Spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told The Post, “It’s amazing the lengths this slob will go to deflect from the terrible crime crisis that has been plaguing Chicago for years.”

This slob is desperate to talk about anything other than the out of control crime in Chicago. For 13 consecutive years, Chicago has had the most murders of ANY U.S. city. More illegal guns are recovered there than in NYC and LA combined. Pritzker doesn’t want to talk about it. https://t.co/0y967qYXjX — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) August 30, 2025

In addition, she cited Chicago’s longstanding leadership in U.S. murder rates, saying, “13 straight years,” she noted, and the fact that more illegal firearms are seized there than in New York City and Los Angeles combined. Furthermore, Donald Trump has labelled Chicago a “killing field” and threatened to send National Guard troops unless Governor Pritzker acts quickly to reduce violence.

Chicago had 573 murders in 2024, compared to 377 for New York City and 268 for Los Angeles. Chicago’s murder rate was about 22 killings per 100,000 people, which is less than New York City and Los Angeles, as per the outlet.

Yet, Trump’s idea of letting troops into the city has been condemned by Pritzker. “If they do that, they’ll be in court pretty quickly,” he added. However, in a Saturday post on Truth Social, Donald Trump claimed that Governor Pritzker “weak and pathetic” for rejecting the idea of a National Guard presence. He warned, “We’re coming,” unless the governor moves quickly to “straighten it out, FAST.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem supported the president. It claimed that J.B. Pritzker let his ego come in between public safety. Consequently, even though the governor is opposing military intervention, he said that the authorities in the city are okay with more ATF agents to help get guns off the streets, and more FBI coordination with local law enforcement to track and charge offenders who are responsible for spiking crime rates.

Pritzker: “We want more help—civilian law enforcement help. We would like ATF agents to help us take more guns off the street. We would like FBI to coordinate with local law enforcement to help catch perpetrators. If they do that, we’d welcome it. That’s not what they’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/FfjZQ5ujNN — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) August 31, 2025

Reportedly, The New York Times also stated that since declaring a crime emergency in Washington, D.C, violent crime allegedly dropped 45%, with carjackings plummeting 87% compared to the same time in 2024, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. This data comes despite specific sources claiming that Trump’s statement about the state’s increased crime rates was outdated and false.