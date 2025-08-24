Late-Night Legend Jimmy Kimmel Prepares to Ditch the U.S. Over Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel, known for his take on late-night television, might be trading monologues for mozzarella and leaving the United States as Donald Trump has taken office as President again. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! shared this thought during his appearance on The Sarah Silverman Podcast on August 7th. He expressed his concerns about the country’s situation, stating it’s “as bad as you thought it was gonna be.” Sarah Silverman went on to say that it’s “way worse” than she anticipated.

But here’s where the plot thickens! Jimmy Kimmel isn’t just frustrated; he’s taken action.

The well-known comedian and Emmy-winner casually revealed that he has become an Italian citizen. This revelation earned him a playful but envious reaction from Silverman, who quipped that she might want to do the same.

Their light-hearted exchange had a serious undertone: both stars expressed their sadness over the current state of politics in America, which often leads to hostility towards those who change their opinions. Jimmy Kimmel noted that the country must give room for people to grow, and suggested that sometimes that might mean giving Americans space to alter their opinions. But he’ll be waiting in Italy!

This revelation emerges within a conflict spanning years, pitting Kimmel and Trump against each other.

Recently, Trump took to Truth Social to announce Stephen Colbert’s Late Show getting canceled, writing, “I hear Jimmy Kimmel might be next. [He] has even less talent than Colbert!” This statement shows the persistent strain between the President and the late-night television landscape, where hosts such as Kimmel have frequently annoyed Donald Trump.

Kimmel’s frustration resonates with many. A poll from March 2025 showed most Americans felt the country was on the wrong track, with high grocery bills and politics weighing heavily on their minds. For a lot of people, leaving seems like a fantasy. But Jimmy Kimmel, with his $50 million fortune, can make that dream a reality with a flight to Rome.

Looks like Trump still hasn’t gotten over being roasted by the ABC late-night show host during the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony. https://t.co/L5gwLnv3w4 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 7, 2024

He’s not the first celebrity to talk about leaving when times get tough.

Remember the names of those who said they’d go when Trump was first in office in 2016? But Kimmel seems serious in 2025. He has plans, documents, and a taste for Italian food. He’s ready to swap Hollywood for the Amalfi Coast.

For everyday Americans, Kimmel’s getaway is a harsh reality: the well-to-do and famous can wait out political troubles from the comfort of distant shores. Meanwhile, regular people are dealing with increasing costs and a country that feels more divided than ever.

🇺🇸 More division and discord from Trump! Nothing ever positive, always bashing Americas institutions, political parties, personal attacks on people, conspiracies, propaganda, all while dividing a nation!

~One would expect this from a Russian operative in a spy novel https://t.co/dzVZqjoarD — AmericaBarkinBoss 🇺🇸 (@BarkinBossJam) August 19, 2025

Yet, Kimmel’s words hit home for many who think the American dream faces hurdles.

And if he does make Italy his home away from home, Jimmy Kimmel fans in the late-night crowd can rest assured that his sharp tongue for President Donald Trump will travel well.

