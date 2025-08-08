Donald Trump Says Stephen Colbert Has ‘No Talent’ – TV Host Hits Back With Savage Reply

Do you know what Donald Trump‘s favourite pastime is? Finding faults and criticising people. Why do we say so? Well, very recently, Trump took a jab at “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. That’s not all, he also made rude remarks about popular hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Fallon.

“Colbert has no talent,” the president said. “Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent.” Furthermore, the 79-year-old pointed out that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will be cancelled. On Wednesday, he even predicted that late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon could be “next,” claiming, “Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon, you know that.”

As per the Huffpost, Colbert responded with a mix of sarcasm and self-deprecation, saying, “I knew that,” and then defending his fellow hosts by adding, “To be fair, I think we’re all equally untalented.” he then added in a witty manner, “Thank you for watching, sir,” he said. “And thank you for agreeing to be in our new promo.”

He then aired a mock promotional clip for The Late Show, poking fun at both his ratings and the show’s cancellation. “Stephen Colbert is number one in late night,” a voiceover declared. “Just ask our elderly viewers.” The ad then cut to a clip of Trump commenting on Colbert’s ratings.

“Everyone’s watching,” the promo continued, before concluding: “Still canceled.” Reportedly, the show was cancelled last month by CBS after its parent company, Paramount, sought to finalise a major merger that required federal regulatory approval. Some reports have said that the network is trying to please Trump and smooth the path for the deal with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Reports suggest that CBS is trying to seal the deal with Skydance, a company that David Ellison, who happens to be the son of a well-known Donald Trump supporter, Larry Ellison, is trying to win brownie points from the president himself; they have to incline towards his opinions and leadership. Paramount also reportedly paid Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit that most legal analysts viewed as meritless.

It is the body responsible for regulating communication, handling licenses, ensuring media mergers and acquisitions, and all other media-related works in America. Meanwhile, this move is a long-standing win for President Trump, as he has never liked any of the three popular names.

Stephen Colbert, who has publicly expressed his dislike for the republican party and the candidate, has famously launched into nightly monologues targeting Trump during and after his presidency multiple times. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel has attacked Trump on healthcare, immigration, and ethics, and even mocked Trump’s supporters and family.

All three hosts have taken jabs at Trump for the way his administration handled several major events like the Capitol riot, COVID-19, and much more. Colbert announced on Thursday that The Late Show will end in May 2026, and this decision won’t just end an episode or a season; the entire franchise is set to shut down.

“I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” he added. Meanwhile, fans aren’t convinced because the show has remained popular throughout the years. It has completed about ten seasons and more than 1,000 episodes so far since September 8, 2015. The Late Show has remained the highest-rated American late-night talk show for nine consecutive seasons as of 2025.

While everyone’s shocked by the decision, there’s nothing that can be done about it! Enjoy while it lasts, and as we say, it’s Trump’s world and we are just living in it (quite literally!).