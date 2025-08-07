Donald Trump Issues Bizarre Warning to Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel — “They’re Next”

Donald Trump has some bizarre vendetta against late-night talk show hosts. The President, who can’t even take a joke on himself, launched yet another rant against Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel, mentioning that they could be next in line to lose their jobs after Stephen Colbert was canceled by CBS last month.

Stephen Colbert’s association with CBS dates back more than a decade. His political commentary during the show has made headlines over the years. He has also been a strong critic of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. Colbert’s contract, which ends in May 2026, will not be further renewed, the host has announced. While Paramount co-CEO George Cheeks, who oversees CBS, said it was “purely a financial decision,” the wider belief is that Paramount wants to keep the administration happy and firing his biggest critic is the best way forward.

Colbert’s firing has led to massive criticism as fans have threatened to boycott CBS completely. As the controversy refuses to die down, the President was questioned about the same at a recent press briefing.

Trump said, “Colbert has no talent, and I could take anybody here; I could go outside in the beautiful streets and pick up a couple of people that do just as well or better. They get higher ratings than he did. He has got no talent.”

Further targeting Kimmel and Fallon in his rant, the 79-year-old President added, “Fallon has no talent. Kimmel has no talent. They’re next. They’re gonna be going. I hear they are gonna be going. I don’t know, but I would have imagined because Colbert has better ratings than Kimmel or Fallon.”

Trump: Colbert has no talent. Fallon has no talent, Kimmel has no talent. They are next. They are going to be going. You know when Howard Stern went down? When he endorsed Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/U5nGeQvVx4 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2025

The IMDb rating of The Late Night Show With Stephen Colbert is 7.1.

Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show boasts a 7/10 rating while Jimmy Kimmel Live has a 6.4 rating on IMDb.

As the clip of Trump’s rant surfaced online, netizens trolled the President. An X user tweeted, “He should worry about his own ratings. He’s polling at 37%.”

He should worry about his own ratings. He’s polling at 37%. — Hey Jo🤍 (@joe_jo9) August 6, 2025

Another wrote, “Trump calls people he’s threatened by “no talent” and “low IQ” — because he himself has no talent and a low IQ. It’s always projection.”

Trump calls people he’s threatened by “no talent” and “low IQ” — because he himself has no talent and a low IQ. It’s always projection. — Orwell’s Ghost (@planterspunch7) August 6, 2025