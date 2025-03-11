Jimmy Kimmel Dares Trump to Pull Off the Ultimate ‘Dumb’ Stunt That’ll Make Every American Happy

In typical style, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel went after Donald Trump, this time daring the President to show his prowess by putting an end to a practice that seems to have miffed him. Kimmel, while kickstarting a recent episode of his hit show Jimmy Kimmel Live, decided to task Trump with bringing an end to Daylight Saving Time.

Kimmel, in the opening note, said, “Thanks for bringing energy to this room on the Monday after the nightmare known as Daylight Saving. I tried something a little different this year. I set my clocks ahead 4 years. It didn’t work. Let me tell you something about me. I hate spring forward so much and this to me is Donald Trump’s big opportunity. Because we woke up this morning an hour before we used to, and I have my kids on board now.”

“My daughter hates Daylight Saving Time. My son hates Daylight Saving Time. I, a longtime hater of Daylight Saving Time. And my wife hates hearing us complain about how much we hate Daylight Saving Time. So there’s a lot of hate flowing through the house,” he added.

He continued, ” And here in California, we voted back in 2018… we voted to get rid of this and we thought we did. 60 percent of voters said no and yet six-seven years later, here we are dragging our a–es out of bed again. The same time we have Donald Trump firing air traffic controllers, screwing up our national parks, threatening to annex Canada, focusing on all these dumb things. And not just dumb things. Unpopular things. Why not focus on a dumb popular thing and do away with this ridiculous clock change?”

Calling the practice the equivalent of being in a Christopher Nolan film, Jimmy Kimmel said, “Twice a year, we go forward, we go backward. It’s like living in a Christopher Nolan movie. And Matt Damon is in those. I want no part of it. Set the clock and leave it be. Give the people what we want, okay?”

Kimmel then said, “Trump could finally do one thing to make almost everyone in this country happy. This is the thing he’s waffling on? You know, Marco Rubio, a Republican senator at the time, introduced a bill that would eliminate Daylight Saving three years ago. It’s called the Sunshine Protection Act. It was passed by unanimous consent. You know how hard it is for the Senate to get unanimous consent on any… they can’t get unanimous consent on consent!”

Jimmy Kimmel went on to dare Donald Trump, saying, ” You want to Make America Great Again? End this Daylight Saving madness forever, Mr. President. I dare you. Thank you.” The late-night talk show host seemed to be aware of the unlikelihood, though, as he ended the rant, saying, “And by the way, we’ll do this all over again next year.”