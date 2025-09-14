Megyn Kelly Labeled ‘Racist’ After Calling Barack Obama a ‘Slick Snake’ Who Brought ‘Race Into Politics’

Megyn Kelly, a former journalist who is now a podcaster, has come after Barack Obama, calling him a ‘slick snake’ and discussing how racist Americans became over a black president. On The Megyn Kelly Show, she blasted Obama, saying that he looks polished like a slick snake on the surface, but has divided the country.

Kelly said, “We haven’t felt like ourselves since Barack Obama.” She accused the former president of never leaving a chance of bringing race into politics. She claimed that he never missed a chance to ‘twist the knife on the racial issue.’

She added, “He was this affable guy who was wearing good suits, looking at the part, sounding the part, and dressing the part, but was so divisive in his messaging.” She even went on to blame Obama for letting Donald Trump rise up due to the divisiveness in the country.

She called Trump an antidote instead of divisive. Her statement comes after Charlie Kirk, MAGA podcaster, was assassinated on September 10. Now Kelly is facing backlash online for bringing up Obama, who first became the president 17 years ago.

Megyn Kelly blames former President Obama for today's political climate: "We haven't felt like ourselves since Obama. He was such a slick snake…He was so divisive in his messaging…He's the one who started to inject race when no one had been doing it…"

Kelly also went on to accuse Obama of lying about health care and ended up hurting people with these promises. She further added, “He’s the one who shoved through an entitlement on our health care and our personal doctor visits that he promised he wouldn’t mess with, and then he did, really hurting people, causing massive anger and open lies.”

People are calling her statement racist. One viewer called her out, saying, “I think your racism is showing.” Another one pointed out that she’s calling a Black president to have injected race into everything.

When there’s nobody left to blame, then it’s Obama, all the way down.

Then again, Megyn should know about slick snakes …

There were a few Kelly supporters who agreed with her point of view, believing that Obama’s getting elected was the end of times. Another supporter chimes in, saying Obama lost votes from 2008 to 2012 and Trump gained votes instead.

One critic pointed out that racism has always been an issue in the country, and blaming Obama for this isn’t the right thing. Another one stated that Kelly wants to stay relevant, so she’s ‘stooping down’ to saying these things.

President Obama was hated by Trump, Megyn Kelly & other bigots!

Race was an issue before @BarackObama was born.

I know, because I lived through the Civil Rights struggle in Alabama, in the 60’s.

Stop lying on President Obama! 🛑 https://t.co/AwrM0gTed8 pic.twitter.com/WXVBESyvIR — Dorothy Wright (@DorothyMB) September 13, 2025

One person stated, “She is 100% correct. Notice how you don’t refute any point she made?”

Leave it to Megyn Kelly for saying the most controversial things and having people agree with her regardless.