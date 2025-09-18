Donald Trump Can’t Contain His Joy as Jimmy Kimmel’s Show Is Axed – Desperately Urges Other Networks to Fire Their Hosts

If a critic is silenced, Donald Trump doesn’t even try to act humble. Instead, he goes full throttle to celebrate their losses, failures, and cancellations. When ABC announced the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel‘s talk show, Trump’s commentary on social media was inevitable.

Trump called it ‘Great News for America’. He seemed oblivious to the fact that what really makes great news for a country are things such as reduced inflation, a better job market, and accessible healthcare—not the termination of an entertainment program.

In his celebration post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, “The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible.”

He couldn’t stop himself from taking aim at other talk show hosts who often mock the President and haven’t been fired from their respective jobs yet. His post further reads: “That leaves Jimmy (Fallon) and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT.”

ABC’s decision to fire Kimmel comes after the backlash from conservatives over the talk show host’s comment in which he slammed Republicans for trying to score political points after activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Kimmel didn’t shy away as he pointed out: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

“In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving,” he concluded.

Trump and his administration were clearly unhappy with what Kimmel said. And it just served as the final nail in the coffin, as Kimmel has been relentlessly mocking Trump since his second term started, and the 79-year-old POTUS isn’t very happy about it. In the past as well, he took to Truth Social and slammed Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert, citing that they have “no talent.”

Stephen Colbert was canceled earlier this year, and it was no brain that Donald Trump could have influenced the channel‘s decision to cancel his contract. After Colbert’s firing, Trump openly warned Fallon and Kimmel that they would be next! And here we are!

Democrat Gavin Newsom took to X and wrote, “Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren’t coincidences. It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous. The @GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time.”

Buying and controlling media platforms. Firing commentators. Canceling shows. These aren’t coincidences. It’s coordinated. And it’s dangerous. The @GOP does not believe in free speech. They are censoring you in real time. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 17, 2025

“There is no such thing as free speech under Donald Trump’s reign,” he wrote in another post.

There is no such thing as free speech under Donald Trump’s reign. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2025

Critics have warned that free speech has come under threat under Trump’s regime. And the recent statements of Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi aren’t helping the party either. After Kirk’s death, Pam Bondi appeared on Katie Miller Podcast and made certain statements that are raising eyebrows.

She said, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech,” while further threatening that the administration will ‘target’ people who use ‘hate speech’. She said, “We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech, anything — and that’s across the aisle.”

It was already speculated that the Trump administration is targeting people who criticize them, and Pam Bondi’s words just seemed to confirm it.