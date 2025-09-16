MAGA Influencer Demands Pam Bondi Be Fired Over ‘Hate Speech’ Crackdown

Conservative firebrand Matt Walsh is calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi to be fired immediately, blasting her for signaling a crackdown on so-called “hate speech” and for telling businesses they must allow Charlie Kirk supporters to print memorial posters. “Get rid of her. Today. This is insane,” Walsh posted on X, reacting to a clip of Bondi insisting companies cannot “discriminate” against fans honoring the slain Turning Point USA founder.

Bondi sparked the backlash during a recent appearance with Katie Miller, where she pledged to “target” people engaging in what she labeled hate speech after Kirk’s assassination. Her remarks, which blurred a bright First Amendment line, detonated on the right and the left.

Get rid of her. Today. This is insane. Conservatives have fought for decades for the right to refuse service to anyone. We won that fight. Now Pam Bondi wants to roll it all back for no reason. The employee who didn’t print the flyer was already fired by his employer. This stuff… https://t.co/Ry7PEUz1ca — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 16, 2025

Bondi also weighed in on a viral Office Depot incident, where a Michigan employee refused to print a Kirk poster, and suggested such cases could face prosecution, a stance critics say collides with free speech protections.

Walsh unloaded in follow ups, arguing that conservatives fought for decades for the right of private businesses to refuse service, and that Bondi is trying to roll that back for no good reason. He added that the market already handled the Office Depot case, since the employee was fired by the company, and said the Justice Department should be chasing “left wing terror cells,” not office supply stores. He has also said there should be no legal punishment for “hate speech” as a category, which mirrors the Supreme Court’s view that speech cannot be banned simply for being hateful.

Conservatives: “We need the Trump Administration to destroy the left wing terror networks and prosecute everyone who aids and abets them” AG Pam Bondi: “Best I can do is hate speech laws and suing Office Depot” — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 16, 2025

Pushback has not come only from Walsh. Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume chastised Bondi, saying she should already know that whatever anyone deems hate speech is still protected by the Constitution, however vile it may be. Other conservative outlets and commentators piled on, calling Bondi’s vow a legal train wreck and warning that blurring “hate speech” and true threats invites abuse by any party in power.

By Tuesday afternoon, Bondi appeared to partially walk back her comments, telling reporters she was referring to threats and harassment that cross legal lines, not speech alone.

Well this is awkward for @PamBondi https://t.co/d6yMBH8SXd pic.twitter.com/pv24lK2zWR — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 16, 2025

The Office Depot saga that Bondi referenced has become a flashpoint on its own. A video of an employee refusing a Kirk memorial order went mega viral, and the company confirmed it fired the worker. Walsh cheered the private sector response in a new video titled, “Leftists Are Getting Fired Right And Left for Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Death. Good,” while insisting that government prosecutors should stay out of it.

All of this is unfolding as investigators move forward in the Kirk case. Authorities say the Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed by a sniper while speaking at Utah Valley University, and federal officials have tied DNA evidence and online activity to a 22-year-old suspect. The legal process is grinding ahead as memorials for Kirk continue nationwide, and the political fallout keeps widening.

Walsh’s bottom line is simple, fire Bondi. The broader right-wing debate is not, and it now centers on a question conservatives have usually answered definitively: the government does not police free speech private actors do. Bondi’s attempt to redraw that line put her in the crosshairs of her own side, and it handed Walsh a clean rallying cry, cut her loose, today.