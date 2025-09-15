GOP Rep Urges Floridians to Rat Out ‘Monsters’ Cheering Charlie Kirk’s Death To Get Them Fired

Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine lit up social media by urging Floridians to identify anyone publicly celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, promising to “demand their firing, defunding, and license revocation.”

In a call for tips posted online, Fine said he wants names of people in government jobs, at entities that receive public money, or in licensed professions who cheered Kirk’s killing, declaring they should be “thrown out of civil society.”

“If you don’t think I am serious, I got two State University Board Chairman fired for less,” Fine wrote, adding, “These monsters want a fight? Congratulations, they got one.” He told constituents to contact his office with any examples of celebratory posts or statements, and vowed to push employers, universities, and licensing boards to act.

Those celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk must be thrown out of civil society. If you are aware of anyone in the 6th District of Florida — or heck, anywhere in the state — who works at any level of government, works for an entity that gets money from government (health care,… — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) September 14, 2025

Fine’s escalation follows a brutal week in American politics. Kirk, 31, was shot and killed during a packed event at Utah Valley University on September 10. Authorities identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect, and multiple outlets reported investigators linked his DNA to items recovered near the rifle used in the attack. Officials say Robinson is in custody, not cooperating with investigators, and is expected to face formal charges. A public memorial is set for September 21.

The FBI has released photos and updates throughout the probe, while Utah’s governor and other officials have condemned the climate of political rage surrounding the case. The agency has also offered a reward for information, and authorities have warned about online misinformation swirling around the investigation.

Fine’s “name and shame” campaign instantly split opinion. Supporters argued that public employees and licensed professionals who gleefully applaud political violence should face consequences, especially if their roles demand trust and impartiality.

Did you know that sitting members of Congress calling into employers and demanding that they fire people for speaking their mind is a crime? Especially if they act in their official capacity, which is what representative Randy Fine is doing, as well as other members of Congress.… https://t.co/j3xjkQ91AF pic.twitter.com/cGbjG0UGMN — Dittie (@DittiePE) September 15, 2025

Critics fired back that cheering a public figure’s death, however vile, can be protected speech, and that coordinated efforts by elected officials to get people fired for their opinions risk trampling First Amendment values and stoking further retaliation. Legal analysts note that while private employers may act on reputation concerns, public employers and licensing bodies must navigate constitutional and due-process limits.

For Fine, the posture is familiar, and he points to prior episodes as proof he is willing to lean on institutions. For Florida schools, hospitals, and agencies that receive taxpayer dollars, that could mean fresh pressure to review personnel who posted about the murder. For workers who blasted out hot takes in the heat of the moment, it could mean a scramble to delete posts, hire counsel, or brace for HR inquiries.

Democrats have no idea what they’ve done. A sleeping giant has awoken. We will carry Charlie’s legacy forward. pic.twitter.com/7js3v900vs — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) September 15, 2025

The broader question is whether Fine’s crusade becomes a new template in an already volatile political era. With the Kirk case still unfolding, and with investigators, politicians, and media feuding over blame and tone, calls to ‘rat out’ monsters might resonate with a furious base, while opponents frame it as punitive politics that will only harden the country’s divides.

What is certain is that this fight, like so many others in today’s culture war, will not stay online for long. It is headed straight for workplaces, classrooms, and hearing rooms across Florida.