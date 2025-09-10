Megyn Kelly Lashes Out at Gavin Newsom for Using Her Clip to Attack Trump – “Rather Than Tweeting About Me….”

As Gavin Newsom continues his online campaign against Donald Trump, the latest one to get mad at him is Megyn Kelly. She took direct aim at the California Governor this week, blasting him for using her past criticism of former President Donald Trump to fuel what she described as his political trolling campaign online.

During Tuesday’s episode of her show on YouTube, the former Fox News and NBC anchor expressed frustration after Newsom resurfaced one of her older commentaries about Trump’s decision to deploy federal troops to American cities.

Instead of amplifying selective clips from her broadcasts, she argued, the governor should be focused on more urgent problems closer to home. “I’d love if he would tweet about the constituents in his own state and do something to try to protect them,” Kelly said.

The fiasco began over the weekend after Newsom posted a video montage on X that featured Kelly criticizing Trump’s contentious use of federal force in cities without governors’ requests.

In the clip, Kelly had warned about constitutional limits on presidential authority. “You can’t just send them into random cities in support of just fighting crime. That, you really can’t do without the invitation of a governor.”

Trump’s base is splintering. Megyn Kelly: “You can’t just send the National Guard into random cities…It very clearly is not constitutionally permissible. He cannot do it.” pic.twitter.com/GjXdvE3yRA — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 7, 2025

“So we’re heading for an uncomfortable showdown,” she said, recalling Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s resistance to Trump’s threats of militarizing Chicago. She added bluntly, “I’m sorry but we can’t have it, he does not have the constitutional permission to do it. It very clearly is not constitutional… I don’t want a world in which I’m siding with Governor Pritzker over President Trump. But I will if he does it, because he can’t do it, legally.”

Alongside the resurfaced video clips, Newsom wrote, “Trump’s base is splintering,” which clearly suggests that even conservative figures like Kelly had raised alarms about Trump’s overreach.

The California governor has himself been a vocal critic of federal troop deployments ordered under Trump. In June, he openly condemned the decision to send military personnel into Los Angeles following unrest, a deployment later ruled by a judge to be unlawful.

Yet several hundred soldiers still remain on California soil months later, a point that aligns with much of Kelly’s earlier argument in the resurfaced footage.

But while Kelly once criticized Trump’s overstep into states’ rights, she turned her anger toward Newsom on Tuesday, accusing him of ignoring his own state’s escalating crime problems. She highlighted a violent robbery in San Jose that left an 88‑year‑old jewelry store owner seriously injured. “What did Gavin Newsom say? Nothing,” she charged. “We’ve seen him say absolutely nothing about it.”

Kelly also added, “When you have 20 criminals, masked, bursting into your jewelry stores in the middle of the day, you have a crime problem.”

Kelly went further, accusing the Democratic governor of being “more worried about his political career” than about crime victims across the state. She hinted that Newsom is consciously misplacing his priorities by continuing this online trolling campaign against Trump.

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom has broken Donald Trump’s hold on America. New polling shows Newsom skyrocketing as Trump flails. Wow. pic.twitter.com/Ip0ILXIzP9 — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) September 9, 2025

“Rather than tweeting about me,” Kelly said with evident frustration, “he should be thrilled to receive President Trump’s offer of help.”

However, her remarks did not address the fact that Trump never made similar offers to Republican-governed states that grapple with crime rates even higher than Illinois or California.

As Kelly vented her frustration online, Newsom appeared to be unbothered. He did something similar to JD Vance a few days earlier as old clips of Vance fiercely criticizing Trump were posted by the California Governor. It now remains to be seen if Newsom engages with Kelly further or lets things be and continue with his mission against Trump.